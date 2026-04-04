Nick Kyrgios has revealed that he is looking forward to returning to the tour during this year’s grass-court season and is targeting a ‘really, really high level’ of tennis.

The Australian hasn’t competed in a professional singles match since he lost to Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round of the Brisbane International earlier this season.

Kyrgios has struggled to stick to a consistent schedule since suffering knee discomfort prior to the 2023 Australian Open, going on to tear a wrist ligament later that year – an issue which required surgery.

Last season, he began his comeback in Australia and later notched his first victory since 2022 at the Miami Open against Mackenzie McDonald.

After falling in the next round, the Australian – once again – suffered knee discomfort, which derailed his plans for the remainder of the season.

Despite the lack of matches, the former world No 13 believes that he can rediscover a ‘really, really high level’ of tennis later this year.

“The clay court and I have an interesting relationship – maybe not this year, but next year is a possibility,” revealed the Australian during an interview with Tennishead.

“I’m working toward Wimbledon and will be playing in Stuttgart and Mallorca this June.

“Just want to give a quick shoutout to Mallorca, I can’t wait to come there to the tournament this year. It’s one of my favourite events, the fans are amazing.

“I can’t wait to be back on the grass playing some really, really high-level tennis.”

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In addition to his Brisbane campaign, in January, he also participated in both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories at the Australian Open.

Alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, he lost to Marc Polmans and Jason Kubler in a nail-biting first-round contest.

In the mixed event, he teamed up with Leylah Fernandez, where they were victorious in their opening match, before falling short against James Tracy and Anna Danilina.

Kyrgios’ career highlights include seven ATP singles titles, a Wimbledon final (2022), and six victories over Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

Overall, he is just the third player to beat the famous Big Three on their first attempt, after Dominik Hrbaty and Lleyton Hewitt.

“All I do now is play for the fans,” remarked Kyrgios during his recent appearance on the Nothing Major podcast.

“I still have a massive following. Now, I just enjoy going out there for the fans and putting on a crazy show, seeing the kids out there, that’s basically why I’m playing now.”

“I played finals of Wimbledon a couple of years ago, and I played Novak Djokovic in the final. I won the first set, I’m right there, two sets away from basically becoming immortal in the sport.

“I think about it every day, it still bothers me, and I still get asked about it. I got so close… I think about it, and I feel like now, I’m not physically, I’ve had four surgeries, three surgeries in the last couple of years. So I feel my body isn’t as elite as it used to be.

“You know what happens when you start declining physically and athletically? You know that your level is still there a little bit, but you can’t back it up as frequently.

“ In tennis, to win a Grand Slam, that’s all everyone cares about.

“You could have an amazing season, but at the end of the day, if you don’t have a Grand Slam, you’ll be forgotten. I was right there, and I just didn’t capitalise on it.

“Now, I’m still playing, but whether or not I’ll have that opportunity again, I’m not sure.”

The Mallorca Championships, which should mark Kyrgios’ return, takes place from June 21 – 27 on the grass courts of the Mallorca Country Club.