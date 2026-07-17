Nick Kyrgios has remained tight-lipped about his schedule for the rest of the year, while hailing Joao Fonseca as a future Grand Slam champion.

The 31-year-old has been beset by injury in recent years, which has led to knee operations and wrist reconstruction surgery. To date, Kyrgios has played four singles matches in 2026.

The Australian was handed a Wimbledon doubles wildcard alongside Alexander Bublik, but the pair crashed out in the first round in a bad-tempered affair.

Following the 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Mate Pavic and Marcela Arevalo, Kyrgios said, “I’d probably say pretty confidently that was my last Wimbledon. Definitely towards the end, I was just looking around and taking everything in. It was tough.

“I just feel body-wise and everything, probably I’d be hard to see myself coming back here again and competing. Obviously, that [Wimbledon] final (in 2022) was always going to be one of the better memories of my tennis career. But I just can’t see myself getting back to anywhere near that level.”

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That suggests that Kyrgios could be in the final months of his career but ahead of taking part in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Rio de Janeiro, the 6ft 4in player struck a more positive tone.

While he gave little away about his plans going forward, Kyrgios did state that he will head to Washington, even though for the time being he is not listed on the tournament’s entry list.

He told Tennis Majors, “I’m feeling great. I’ve been playing the last couple of weeks – Mallorca, Halle, Stuttgart – and Wimbledon was great too. Just happy to be back at these events, and every week I’m able to play now is a bonus.”

When asked about his plans between now and the 2027 Australian Open, Kyrgios replied, “Honestly, not too sure. I take it a week at a time. After this, I’m going to Washington, that’s all I know right now. Not too sure about much more than that, but we’ll see how we go.”

At the Rio event, Kyrgios will lock horns with Fonseca for the first time. While he hasn’t been on the receiving end of the Brazilian’s bruising groundstrokes in a competitive match, the veteran has seen enough from the 19-year-old.

The former world No 13 said the teenager has the “X-Factor” and has backed him to win a handful of majors. Whether that comes at the expense of 23-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and 24-year-old Jannik Sinner, who have 12 Grand Slams between them, remains to be seen.

He added, “Fonseca has the potential to win multiple Grand Slams. I look at his level, what he’s been able to produce, how quick his transition has been – he’s definitely got that X-factor, the work ethic, the level. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re seeing him be a multiple Grand Slam champion.”

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