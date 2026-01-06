Nick Kyrgios has responded after being called “detestable” and “arrogant” by former WTA star Sarah Pitkowski in the wake of the ‘Battle of the Sexes’.

Australian star Kyrgios defeated reigning WTA world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3, in the high-profile exhibition match in Dubai last month, though the match was criticised both before and after it took place.

WTA world No 2 Iga Swiatek claimed that there was no need to “compare” women’s tennis to the men’s game, while Kyrgios‘ fitness was also questioned after appearing to be far from his best physically during the contest.

Among those to criticise the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ following the contest in Dubai was former world No 29 Pitkowski, who competed on the WTA Tour from 1993 to 2001.

Speaking on RMC Sport about the match, the Frenchwoman took aim at Kyrgios, calling him “pathetic” and questioning whether he should attempt to continue his career.

“Nick Kyrgios’ attitude and behaviour were absolutely detestable,” said Pitkowski. “The guy is detestable. He’s so arrogant, it’s the worst.

“He’s doing more harm to men’s tennis than Sabalenka, who’s trying to play seriously against a pathetic guy who’s just trying to revive his career when all he does is provoke.

“But if you don’t want to play tennis, to fly, if it bothers you, you stay in Australia and quit!

Tennis News

Exclusive: Grand Slam-winning legend suggests Carlos Alcaraz has an asterisk against his name

ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz -3, Joao Fonseca -5; Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti & Ben Shelton climb

“He was so nonchalant that it’s even disrespectful to those who put money into these kinds of shows.”

Never one to shy away from challenging his critics, former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios was quick to respond to Pitkowski.

Quote-tweeting a post sharing Pitkowski’s comments on Twitter/X, the Australian merely commented: “Who.”

Nick Kyrgios responds to Sarah Pitkowski.

After the much-debated exhibition match, Kyrgios will hope his tennis can do the talking as he looks to make his latest comeback attempt at the Brisbane International.

The Australian has not played in singles since March 2025 and has played just six singles matches since the start of 2023, following a string of serious injury issues.

Kyrgios is currently ranked down at 670th in the ATP Rankings and has accepted a wildcard into the main draw of the ATP 250 event in Brisbane.

The 30-year-old will take to the court on Tuesday [January 6] for his opening match against world No 58 Aleksandar Kovacevic, with the contest the third match scheduled inside the Pat Rafter Arena.

Should he triumph, he would face either seventh seed Cameron Norrie or Ugo Humbert in the second round, though he has already picked up a victory in his doubles campaign.

Kyrgios teamed up with compatriot and close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis to beat Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram on Monday, with the duo now set to take on sixth seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Exclusive – Grand Slam finalist reveals big problem with the tennis schedule after Alcaraz & other stars complained