Nick Kyrgios has just proved why Wimbledon were right not to give him a singles wildcard

Wimbledon have announced six of its eight wildcard entries for the men’s singles draw and Nick Kyrgios is yet to make the Grand Slam’s list.

Grigor Dimitrov, Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery, Jack Pinnington Jones, Toby Samuel, and Stan Wawrinka have been given instant access to Wimbledon’s main draw, with two more names set to be announced by the Grand Slam.

It is currently unclear who will be named, but there are several names who are still in with a shout.

Dan Evans, who is set to retire following Wimbledon, will be hoping for one of the final spots while the likes of Jack Draper, Matteo Berrettini, and Nick Kyrgios will also have an eye on the announcement.

Kyrgios has received a wildcard for the Wimbledon doubles, where he will play with Alexander Bublik, but his chances for the singles look slim.

However, if Kyrgios was in with a shout of receiving a Wimbledon wildcard, it’s not surprising to see the Grand Slam wait until the last moment to offer him the spot.

The Australian has just made a decision that makes it very unlikely that he will receive the accolade from Wimbledon.

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The star was set to play the Halle Open in both the singles and doubles, but the Australian has decided to withdraw from the event with a knee injury.

The Australian has suffered with injuries for much of the latter part of his career and it’s derailed his ability to play tournaments back to back.

As such, his singles match with Ben Shelton has been cancelled and so has his doubles match alongside Mattia Bellucci against Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien.

Kyrgios is far too inconsistent to receive a wildcard for the singles draw at Wimbledon, and his recent comeback has also seen him play two matches before his latest withdrawal.

The Australian played his first tournament in five months at the Stuttgart Open on the grass, where he defeated Corentin Moutet and lost to Sho Shimabukuro.

He looked in good shape during the tournament, but it has clearly caught up with him following his decision to miss the Halle Open.

As talented and popular as he is, Kyrgios is simply not reliable enough to earn a wildcard in the singles draw for Wimbledon this year.

Kyrgios has not played Wimbledon since 2022, when he made it all the way to the final. The Australian defeated the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Brandon Nakashima, and Cristian Garín, before he was defeated in the final by Novak Djokovic in four sets.

In recent years, Kyrgios has worked on Wimbledon commentary, for the likes of the BBC and TalkSPORT.