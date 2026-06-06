Anticipation is building ahead of Nick Kyrgios’ long-awaited return to the ATP Tour.

The Australian has been off the court more than on it in recent years due to a litany of injuries. Indeed, the 31-year-old has played just one Grand Slam since the start of 2023, with his last full year coming back in 2022.

Kyrgios’ sole singles match this season came back in January in Brisbane, where he lost in the first round to Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets.

However, the former Wimbledon finalist is gearing up for the grass court campaign and is set to return to action at the Boss Open (June 8-14) in Stuttgart.

Kyrgios will begin his singles campaign in the coming days, with the 6ft 4in player starting off against tricky Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

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The veteran is also taking part in the doubles, with Kyrgios partnering up with Alexander Bublik. The unpredictable duo will lock horns with Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton in an intriguing first round matchup in Stuttgart.

Ahead of his upcoming Moutet clash, Kyrgios took to Instagram and asked his followers to direct message him if they could recommend any good barbers in Stuttgart.

After that, he then posted a graphic in an Instagram story previewing his match with Moutet, where he predicted a fiery encounter.

Last month, Kyrgios was asked about his return to the ATP Tour in an Instagram question and answer session.

The supposed ‘bad boy’ of tennis asserted, “I’m going to be as controversial as ever when I’m back. I feel great and motivated.”

Kyrgios has been given a wildcard for Stuttgart and after such a long time out, he will be the underdog for this encounter.

Grass is his best surface but eighth seed Moutet will be a tough nut to crack for the former world No 13.

In addition to playing in Stuttgart, Kyrgios is scheduled to play at Halle. While it may not happen, the Australian may have an eye on getting a wildcard for this year’s Wimbledon, too.

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