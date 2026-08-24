Nick Kyrgios is currently awaiting the length of his ban after testing positive for cocaine earlier this year.

The Australian has returned sporadically during the 2026 season, particularly on the grass court swing, but he is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Speaking in a statement confirming the news, Kyrgios said: “I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors, and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets, and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.

“I’m not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I’ve been. The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally.

“My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being nearer the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined.

“I’ve always said I didn’t choose tennis – tennis chose me. But letting go of something that has been my whole life is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face. At times I’ve felt hopeless and alone.

“None of that excuses what I did. However, the good news is that this has given me a wake-up call. For the next 28 days, I’ll be stepping away from social media and public life while I focus on getting myself right.

“I’d ask that people respect my privacy during that time, and most importantly the privacy of my family. I’m sorry, I’ll do the work and come back better.”

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Now, Kyrgios has been confirmed to miss the 2026 Kooyong Classic after being confirmed for the Australian event earlier this year.

In a press release confirming the additions of Learner Tien and Arthur Fils at the 2027 Kooyong Classic, the tournament added: “*Note: Nick Kyrgios is no longer part of the confirmed field for the 2027 Kooyong Classic.”

This marks the first tournament to cut ties with Kyrgios after his positive test.

The exhibition event has been one of the key warm ups for the Australian Open for decades, since its inaugural event during the 1988 season.

Kyrgios played the tournament as recently as 2026, despite the fact he opted not to play singles at the Australian Open directly following the exhibition.

The Australian defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 at the tournament in 2026, which was eventually won by Karen Khachanov on the men’s side and Alex Eala on the women’s side.

It’s worth noting that the Kooyong Classic is not affiliated with the ATP Tour, so Kyrgios could have played the event even if he was banned from competitive action.

It is currently unclear whether the decision for the Australian to not play the tournament came from the Kooyong Classic or Kyrgios himself.