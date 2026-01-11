Alexander Bublik got his 2026 tennis year off to a flying start as he claimed the Bank of China Hong Kong Open with a thrilling win against Lorenzo Musetti, with his victory set to fire him into the top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time.

The No 2 seed in Hong Kong had too much for Musetti as he sealed a 7-6(2), 6-3 victory, as he became the first Kazakhstani man to crack the Top 10.

“The only goal for this season was to achieve the Top 10 and in the first week I have won the title and I am into the top 10,” Bublik said.

“If you had told me that last April I would never have believed you, but it is a pleasure and I hope to continue in the same way.”

Bublik beat Jannik Sinner last year on a grass court and he has long been one of those maverick players who can challenge the best in the game when he is at his best.

Yet he has openly admitted that his commitment and passion for the game has waned at times over the course of his career, with a breakthrough into the top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time at the age of 28 evidence that he has taken time to fulfil his potential.

It is a story that has inspired 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash to suggest Bublik’s career has comparisons to the story of Nick Kyrgios, who has also failed to make the most of his talents after openly conceding he has also struggled to embrace the challenge of committing himself to the sport.

“Bublik is a player who has always had the talent, but he maybe hasn’t always made the most of that,” Cash told Tennis365 in his role as ambassador for the Bank of China Hong Kong Open.

“He is fascinating to watch and has amazing touch. There was a time when it looked like he was in danger of throwing his career by not taking it seriously enough, but he has continued to improve.

“He’s a little like Nick Kyrgios in some ways. Bublik has that X-Factor where is he explosive, then he has great touch with drop shots and lobs. That’s why he’s so dangerous to play when he is hot.

“You look at other players who are super-fit, super-hungry and relentless. Then you have a guy like Bublik, who you feel is not quite as committed, but he is great to watch and a draw card for the fans.

“He has taken over from Kyrgios as the player who has all the explosive shots and he is fun on the court, without having that mental consistency. Putting it all together is not easy, but it would be great to see Bublik doing that this year.”

Cash has been in Hong Kong watching the drama unfold and he suggests the tournament should be added to the bucket lists of all tennis fans as it offers such a variety of cultures.

“Hong Kong is something else,” added Cash. “The scenery here is just amazing and the people are always so warm. The food is to die for and it always had been since I started coming here many years ago a as junior player.

“There are always big crowds in the shopping markets and it’s a very vibrant city. There is always something happening.

“The tournament is also a great event at a fantastic venue and the people are always so appreciate of the top players coming here to play.”

