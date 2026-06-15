Nick Kyrgios responds when asked if he is jealous of Alexander Zverev’s Roland Garros win

Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev produced a flourishing rivalry on the ATP Tour, but the Australian was delighted to see the star win Roland Garros.

Zverev lifted his first Grand Slam at Roland Garros at the fourth time of asking to remove himself from the unwanted tag of ‘best player to never win a major’.

Kyrgios and Zverev have spent plenty of time together on the ATP Tour. The pair made their professional debuts in the same year – 2013 – and met seven times between 2017 and 2019, with Kyrgios leading the head-to-head with four victories.

The duo are both playing the Halle Open in Germany as Kyrgios continues his quest to earn a Wimbledon wildcard.

Asked if Kyrgios was jealous of Zverev’s landmark victory at Roland Garros, the Australian responded: “I’m the least jealous person ever. So, when I see any of my peers winning, everyone can eat, there’s plenty of room for everyone to have success in this world.

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“I’ve realized that I’ve had more success than than most athletes in any sport and in any space. So, confident enough to know when it was my time and humble enough to realise that it can be someone else’s.

“To see Sascha finally get over that hump, he’s been one of our most consistent players on tour now for the last 10 years. I mean, barring that that disgusting injury he had that he bounced back from. People forget like that was to 99% of players that’s a career- ending injury.”

“He could have been content with that career and he could have come back but obviously not had the hunger to reach that level again and come back and overcome it and still and actually be a better player is is quite scary to me.

Kyrgios believes Zverev has shown himself to be a model professional and he absolutely deserves to call himself a Grand Slam champion.

“The obsession and the the diligency that takes is quite insane. So I saw him briefly in the cafe this morning, just gave him a thumbs up. He knows I’ve commented on it the last week when I did interviews but I’m super happy for him,” he said.

“I think he’s dealt with a lot of adversity and he’s one of the players that does cop a lot of doubters and haters. I saw this ridiculous video yesterday saying like, ‘the lost generation’, the one that’s been like dogged by the big three and then getting dogged by Jannik and Alcaraz, but that’s not a nice place and nice thing to hear.

“So, for him to bring a Slam for that generation and I think for himself like I think he’s hungry to win more. I think he’s he has the potential to win more.

“But again, I’m super happy for him. He deserves it. He’s one of the players that I think that was in the category best to never win one. And now to not be in that is a good feeling and something I probably will never know. That was it was a special moment for sure.”

Zverev and Kyrgios could be set for another meeting at the Halle Open. They are both in the same half of the draw and a semi-final meeting could be on the cards.