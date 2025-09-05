Nick Kyrgios has predicted how long Novak Djokovic has left in tennis.

Novak Djokovic believes that Nick Kyrgios could be inside the world’s top 10 if he raised his level of ‘discipline’ and hopes the Australian can recover from his injury woes.

The Australian has struggled with health issues since 2023, later shutting down his season after undergoing knee and wrist surgery.

It was the latter which has continued to plague Kyrgios, with the procedure being described as a ‘full reconstruction’ of the wrist.

The former world No 13 withdrew from the entire 2024 season to prioritise rest, returning at the Brisbane event this January, but playing just five matches in the nine months since.

“I’d really love for him to come back, because he’s been through so much with injuries,” commented Djokovic, whilst speaking to Serbian media at the US Open.

“He means a lot to our sport. As controversial and different as he is, people love it – he draws the crowds.

“I saw him talking with Bublik about playing a match against (Aryna) Sabalenka, a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ like Billie Jean King back in the day.

“That would be very interesting if it happens. I hope he can finish his career on the court. It would be a shame if injuries prevented him from playing at least a few more big tournaments.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t have the discipline that was required, but if he had 30 percent – and he has five percent – he’d be Top 10 easily.

“He played a Wimbledon final without warm-up, without serious training, without a coach, and beat all of us at the top.”

Djokovic and Kyrgios have had a tumultuous relationship, with the Australian calling the tennis legend a ‘tool’ after he called for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased at the 2021 Australian Open.

Prior to the comments, Kyrgios had beaten the Serb in both of their meetings.

However, it was Djokovic who prevailed during their most recent clash in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) victory in the 2022 Wimbledon final to bring their head-to-head to 2-1.

“He has so much talent and potential, he could have done incredible things, but neglecting his body brought him where he is,” the Serb added.

“As a friend, I really like him and hope he comes back – to play that match with Sabalenka and at least his Australian Open, because he deserves that.

“It’s not an easy situation for a tennis player – you don’t know, you’re neither here nor there, unofficially retired but still trying.

“I wish him all the best, and maybe a little less drinking and sending those videos.”

The turning point between the pair came after Djokovic was deported from Australia after attempting to enter the country in January 2022 without having taken the COVID-19 vaccination – attempting to, instead, use proof of immunity.

Kyrgios described the saga as ‘embarrassing’ for the country, and sent Djokovic messages of support.

At Brisbane this year, they teamed up in the men’s doubles event, being knocked out in the second round.

It appears that the relationship has continued to improve, with Djokovic revealing that the Australian often sends him messages and videos on social media.

“He sent me a video once, he loves sending me clips from nightclubs, bars – I didn’t even reply to the last one,” joked the tennis legend.

“He always says: ‘Why do I keep running into Serbs everywhere in the world?’

“He’ll go to a party, bump into one of ours, they’ll say: ‘Nick, you Serb!’ Then they hug, drink, and he sends me the videos.”