Nick Kyrgios has accused former world No 1 Andy Roddick of being “under the establishment thumb” as the row around the Professional Tennis Players Association’s (PTPA) lawsuit continues.

The PTPA announced on Tuesday that it was taking action against the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA, with Kyrgios among the 12 players named as a plaintiff in the case.

The body, co-founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in August 2020, has cited suppressing player earnings, an ‘unsustainable schedule’, and ranking point mandates as key concerns in its case.

The ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA have all issued strong responses in the aftermath of the PTPA’s bombshell announcement, which came ahead of this fortnight’s Miami Open.

News of the lawsuit has generated a mixed reaction within the tennis community, and a post by ‘Served with Andy Roddick’ – the account for the former No 1’s podcast – on Twitter/X has drawn Kyrgios’ ire.

The post was captioned “Can we televise this trial asking for a friend [sic]” and featured a compilation of clips from Roddick’s interview with Pospisil and PTPA executive director Ahmad Nassar, which was initially released in October 2024.

In response to a critical quote post, Kyrgios replied: “He is under the establishment thumb. Editing the video as they are about to answer. Ridiculous.”

Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios is arguably the most high-profile of the 12 plaintiffs named in the PTPA’s legal case, though the case claims to represent up to 300 ATP and WTA players.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this week, the Australian described the case as a “special moment” for the sport.

“I know the players and myself aren’t happy with the structures and everything that is going on in tennis at the moment,” said Kyrgios.

“There are over 100 pages of doctrine that people can read for more information. I don’t want to go into all the details but I’ve been as involved as I can be with everything I’ve got going on.

“This will be a special moment in tennis, for sure. Things needed to change. It’s a big day for tennis.

“We’re the only sport in the world that doesn’t have a players’ association.

“The PTPA’s first goal was to get the players to be heard. I feel like we don’t get heard. For instance, we’re using different balls pretty much every week, things that absolutely shouldn’t be happening in a high, professional sport.

“The ATP just had so much power, they don’t have to show anything to anyone. Now things will have to change, they will have to show things, how things operate, and that’s when people really realise that it hasn’t really been done correctly for many years.

“I don’t think players ultimately have been very happy with what they earn on the tour comparatively to other sports and that’s definitely one of the main reasons.”

Wednesday saw Kyrgios end an 896-day wait for an ATP Tour win with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Mackenzie McDonald in Miami.

It was the first win for the Australian since the 2022 Japan Open, having struggled with multiple injuries – predominantly a wrist issue – across 2023 and 2024.

The former world No 13 will next face 22nd seed Karen Khachanov.

