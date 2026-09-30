‘Very emotional’ – Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to ‘incredible’ Kei Nishikori ahead of final Japan Open

Kei Nishikori admits he has “mixed feelings” as he prepares for the final tournament of his career at the Japan Open.

The former world No 4 has decided to hang up his racket at the end of the ATP 500 event in Tokyo, bringing down the curtain on a 19-year career.

The former US Open finalist has struggled with injuries over much of the last two decades, particularly in the past few years, but now the 36-year-old feels the time is right to move on.

First, though, he will begin his campaign in Tokyo against US Open semi-finalist and second seed Frances Tiafoe on Thursday. The two have met just once, with Nishikori edging a tight three-setter in Vienna back in 2018.

Before this upcoming clash, 2023 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has spoken about how difficult it was facing the Japanese. Indeed, Nishikori has a perfect 4-0 record against the Australian.

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The 31-year-old explained how the 5ft 10in player always rushed him, he hit the ball so cleanly, and despite his relatively weak serve, Kyrgios’ return wasn’t good enough to punish him.

When asked about the matchup with the veteran, the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles champion said in an Instagram story, “Man… Nishi was always someone I really struggled against. Incredible ball striker.

“Always felt rushed. Huge forehand when he was feeling it. Only real weakness was his serve. But I was never able to exploit it!”

Prior to what could be Nishikori’s final match as a professional, the Japan star reflected on an impressive career that included 12 ATP Tour titles an Olympic Bronze medal and two trophy triumphs in his home country.

“Very emotional, I have mixed feelings,” Nishikori told ATP Media. “I am excited to play in Japan. But I also know this is my last moment. So, it’s kind of sad. Of course, I want to play good tennis. There’s some pressure, but it’s exciting too.”

Nishikori has a 24-9 record at the Japan Open. The four-time losing Masters 1000 finalist will dearly hope he can enjoy one last run, where he will cheered on by his adoring home fans.

“I have felt the fan support all the time,” he said. “These fans always pushed me to the end, and I think that’s why I was able to win in the third set against Raonic.”

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