Toni Nadal has claimed that “nothing is done” in Carlos Alcaraz’s entourage without the Spaniard’s approval, following his shock split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

World No 1 Alcaraz announced in a statement last week that he had split with Ferrero ahead of 2026, following a seven-year partnership between the two.

The split brought an end to one of the most successful player-coach partnerships of modern times, with Alcaraz winning six Grand Slam titles and 24 overall ATP Tour titles, and attaining two year-end world No 1 finishes, under Ferrero’s guidance.

News of the split came as a particular surprise considering Alcaraz’s career-best 2025 season, with the Spaniard regaining the world No 1 ranking after winning eight titles — and two Grand Slam titles — across the year.

Multiple rumours have circulated as to how and why Alcaraz and Ferrero have split, with it appearing that Ferrero was given just 48 hours to sign a new contract, amid apparent tension between him and Alcaraz’s family.

Speaking to CLAY and RG Media, legendary coach Nadal claimed he had heard similar rumours regarding the split, and claimed it was “strange” for a seemingly successful partnership to end so suddenly.

“I understand that nothing is done without Carlos’ approval, of course,” said Nadal.

“I’ve been told that they gave him a contract and that he had to respond within 48 hours. It’s a bit strange after a seven-year relationship to be rushed into making such decisions.”

Asked further about why player-coach relationships in tennis are more difficult and complex than in other sports, ‘Uncle Toni’ claimed it was sometimes challenging to “balance” difficult priorities.

He added: “The difference is very clear. Normally, coaches, due to their age, are the ones who make the decisions. In tennis, the coach accompanies the player wherever he wants to go. And it’s difficult. There comes a point where it’s hard to balance things.

Alcaraz was just a teenager when he and Ferrero started working together back in 2018.

A former world No 1 and the 2003 French Open champion, Ferrero was one of the most in-demand coaches within Spanish and global tennis, and it was considered a significant coup for Alcaraz to sign his compatriot as his coach.

However, with Alcaraz now a world No 1 and multiple-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal believes a significant dynamic change may have played a factor in the split.

“When Juan Carlos and Alcaraz started, one was 15 years old and the other was a [former] world number one. Alcaraz had to be grateful.

“As the years go by and Carlos becomes a global figure, I suppose they [the Alcaraz family] want to be in control of what happens.

“Before, Juan Carlos could decide on and off the court, but then I guess the parents, the family, Alcaraz himself and everyone else wanted to get involved because there is a lot at stake.”

