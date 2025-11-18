Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz once again dominated the ATP Tour in 2025, making plenty of history in the process.

The pair became the first men in the Open Era to meet in three Grand Slam finals in the same season and would also meet in the ATP Finals final, combining to win a staggering 14 titles between them.

However, despite Sinner and Alcaraz both earning huge amounts of prize money this year, one incredible Novak Djokovic record looks set to remain intact for at least one more year.

What is Djokovic’s record?

Djokovic dominated the men’s game for a number of years, but his absolute peak may have come back in 2015, when he produced arguably the greatest season of his career.

The Serbian went 27-1 across the four Grand Slams, with a runner-up finish at Roland Garros the only blemish on his record, and won a staggering six Masters 1000 titles.

He ended the year with 11 titles in total, including victory at the ATP Finals, and a further four runner-up finishes — only failing to reach the final of one tour event.

It is considered by many to be one of the greatest seasons of the Open Era, and Djokovic was well-rewarded for his efforts.

That year, the Serbian earned a staggering $21,146,145 in prize money.

Djokovic’s haul includes $3,800,000 for his US Open victory and $2,061,000 for his ATP Finals triumph, with a further $2,825,000 awarded from the ATP Tour bonus pool.

Tennis News

Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist announces retirement – Coco Gauff, Madison Keys among stars to pay tribute

Alexander Zverev’s ‘mental hole’ discussed as Becker and Petkovic offer advice

Despite a significant uptick in prize money in recent years, his 2015 remains intact for now.

How close did Sinner and Alcaraz get in 2025?

Neither Sinner nor Alcaraz were too far off from breaking Djokovic’s season prize money record, but will have to wait until next season to try and break it once again.

An unbeaten ATP Finals campaign, beating Alcaraz in the final, means that Sinner ultimately topped the season prize money standings ahead of the Spaniard.

The Italian earned $19,120,641 in 2025, including $5,071,000 for his triumph in Turin; across the season, he won six titles — including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Sinner’s three-month suspension earlier in 2025 meant he missed four Masters 1000 events, and his later Canadian Open withdrawal meant he is therefore not eligible for the ATP Bonus Pool.

The Italian’s 2025 season is the third-highest-earning prize money season in ATP Tour history, only behind Djokovic’s 2015 and his own haul of $19,735,703 from 2024.

Alcaraz currently sits on a staggering $18,803,427 won for 2025, after a year that has seen him win eight titles — including the French Open and US Open — and reach a further three finals.

That is currently the fourth-highest of all time, behind Djokovic’s 2015 and Sinner’s 2024 and 2025.

However, he could overtake the Italian once money from this year’s bonus pools is confirmed.

Read Next: Prize money won by Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Zverev, Fritz, Shelton & co in 2025