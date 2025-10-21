Novak Djokovic had not been expected to play many events before the end of the 2025 season, and the tennis icon has confirmed his withdrawal from a big upcoming tournament.

The world No 5 has announced he will not compete at the Paris Masters, which will be held next week from October 27 to November 2.

In a post shared on social media, Djokovic did not give a reason for his decision and expressed his hope to return to the event in 2026.

“Dear Paris, unfortunately I’ll not compete at this year’s @RolexPMasters,” Djokovic wrote.

Dear Paris, unfortunately I’ll not compete at this year’s @RolexPMasters. I have amazing memories and great success over the years, especially being able to conquer the title 7 times. Hope to see you next year. Merci pic.twitter.com/y4iEmMYUAn — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) October 21, 2025

“I have amazing memories and great success over the years, especially being able to conquer the title seven times. Hope to see you next year. Merci.”

Djokovic has not played the Paris Masters since winning a record seventh title at the ATP Masters 1000 event in 2023 as he also skipped the 2024 edition.

The 38-year-old was not expected to play the prestigious indoor hard-court tournament this year given the way he has managed his schedule in the last two seasons.

Novak Djokovic News

‘There is no reason for Novak Djokovic to play anymore’, says former world No 1

Novak Djokovic told there is one ‘fix’ that could make a big difference by leading tennis voice

Djokovic appeared at the Shanghai Masters earlier this month, which was only his 12th ATP level tournament of the 2025 season.

The Serb’s confirmation that he will miss Paris comes three days after he retired in his third place playoff match with Taylor Fritz at the Six Kings Slam exhibition.

Djokovic’s remaining 2025 schedule

Following that third place playoff match in Riyadh, Djokovic suggested he may play two more events in 2025.

“Now it’s rest and really addressing some of the issues I have with my body,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner said.

“Then hopefully playing the last couple of tournaments of the season, let’s see.”

The one tournament Djokovic has confirmed he will play is the inaugural ATP 250 in Athens, which will be staged from November 2-8 in the week after the Paris Masters.

Djokovic may then feature at the ATP Finals in Turin, which will run from November 9-16.

The Serbian has booked his spot at the season-ending championships, which he has won a record seven times. He chose not to play at last year’s ATP Finals despite qualifying.

READ NEXT: ATP Rankings Race to Turin: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic qualified as race for top 8 intensifies

