Novak Djokovic makes 2028 Olympics prediction and issues health conundrum update at China Open

Novak Djokovic admits he is still “concerned” about his ongoing health issues but is feeling optimistic about competing at the 2028 Olympics.

After going 0-3 since his Wimbledon semi-final run, Djokovic has once again defied the odds to reach the China Open final, becoming the oldest man ever to reach an ATP 500 final.

A day after coming through a gruelling three-setter against top seed and US Open champion Alexander Zverev, the 39-year-old has now set up a final clash with Alex De Minaur after Daniil Medvedev was defaulted when Djokovic was 7-5, 5-3 up in the semi-finals.

The Serbian has continued to be bothered by a troublesome health issue, one that can flare up early in a match, rather than worsening as the contest goes on.

Following his victory, his 33rd in a row at this Beijing tournament, Djokovic was asked if the Los Angeles Olympics feel within his sights after a week like this.

More Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic says how he really feels about Daniil Medvedev’s China Open disqualification

‘What are you doing?!’ – Novak Djokovic rages at umpire in China Open clash with Daniil Medvedev

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

The 24-time major winner, who lost in the first round at the US Open, is hopeful he can get his health problems “resolved” soon and if that hurdle is overcome, Djokovic feels he will be ready to defend the title he won at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In his post-match press conference, he said, “Game-wise, it doesn’t feel far, to be honest, because when I’m feeling good health-wise, I have proven many times in the last couple of years that I can beat the best players in the world.

“That’s what I’ve been proving also this week. I’m not concerned about my game or the state of mind. I’m just concerned about the physical health issues that I’ve been trying to get to the bottom of. Once that’s resolved completely, hopefully soon, then I don’t see an issue getting to L.A.”

Djokovic is now one match away from winning his first title of 2026. To do that, he will have to get past the speedy De Minaur on Tuesday.

After two physical matches, he is expecting more of the same in less than 24 hours.

When asked what he expects from this encounter with the Australian, Djokovic said, “A lot of running (smiling). Again, it doesn’t get easier when it comes to running, that’s for sure.

“Look, I expect another battle, another physical match where probably I will not get too many free points. That’s why I’m turning my head towards recovery and trying to get out on the court as fresh as I possibly can to deliver the goods.”

WHAT NEXT? Annabel Croft calls for rule change after Daniil Medvedev’s actions against Novak Djokovic