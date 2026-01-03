Novak Djokovic will continue his quest to win a 25th Grand Slam title in 2026, and a Serbian tennis journalist who knows the tennis icon has given his verdict on his chances.

Having turned 38 in May last year, Djokovic would become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in tennis history if he were to secure another major.

Djokovic’s most recent Grand Slam title — a record-extending 24th men’s major — came at the 2023 US Open.

The Serbian lost his only Grand Slam final since that triumph in straight sets to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

The former world No 1 fell at the semi-final stage at all four majors in 2025, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner each claiming two Slams. Djokovic lost to Sinner at the French Open and Wimbledon before falling to Alcaraz at the US Open.

Sasa Ozmo, a writer for Sport Klub and Clay who is close to the Djokovic camp, weighed in on the legendary Serb’s Grand Slam chase in 2026.

“I’m not sure what to think. One would think that the Australian Open is always Novak’s best chance, considering he’s won there 10 times,” Ozmo told Express Sport.

“From what I can tell from the pre-season, he’s taking it pretty seriously, so I’m looking forward to seeing him more fit. Although nobody has beaten nature, he is 39 in May, so it’s getting harder and harder.

“But if the draw opens up a bit, if he doesn’t have to beat both [Carlos] Alcaraz and [Jannik] Sinner, or perhaps neither of them, then, of course, his chances increase. But he is far from the favourite.”

Novak Djokovic’s incredible Australian Open record

Djokovic’s next opportunity to win a Grand Slam will be at the 2026 Australian Open, where main draw action will begin on January 18.

The Serbian holds a sublime 99-10 (90.8%) record from his 20 previous appearances at the Australian Open.

He has won a record 10 titles in Melbourne, which is the second-highest number of titles won at a single major after Rafael Nadal’s 14 French Open crowns.

Djokovic holds a perfect 10-0 record in Australian Open finals, with his last triumph coming in 2023.

What has Novak Djokovic said about his tennis future?

Speaking as a special guest at the World Sports Summit in Dubai earlier this week, Djokovic reiterated that he hopes to keep playing until the 2028 Olympic Games.

“I do want to keep on going,” the world No 4 said.

“I said LA Olympics, 2028, is kind of a guiding star, but honestly, there’s no limit. So let’s see, you know what I mean?

“I just keep going. I love hitting the tennis ball, and I love competing. I was saying to the guys that I was talking to, the greats in football, that it’s really about passion and love.

“As long as you really feel like you’re playing on a high level and your body holds on, why not?”

