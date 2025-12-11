Former ATP Tour player Sergiy Stakhovsky has asserted that Novak Djokovic can still “win anywhere” as he assessed the tennis icon’s chances of winning another major title.

Djokovic won his 24th and most recent Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, which was his third major triumph in an incredible season that he finished as the world No 1.

Since the start of 2024, Djokovic has won three titles: the 2024 Paris Olympics and ATP 250 events in Geneva and Athens in 2025.

The closest Djokovic has come to winning a record-extending 25th Grand Slam was his run to the final of Wimbledon in 2024, when he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

The legendary Serbian, who turned 38 in May, reached the semi-finals at all four majors in 2025, but he was unable to win a set in any of those matches.

In an interview with the BTU website, Stakhovsky argued that world No 4 Djokovic has a better chance of securing another major than Alexander Zverev has of winning his first.

“Novak has every chance of winning another Grand Slam,” said the former world No 31 and four-time ATP Tour titlist.

“I would even say he has a better chance than Zverev. This year, he has reached four semi-finals. I think he can win anywhere.

“His excellent statistics in Australia give him plenty of reasons to think about how he will approach this tournament and what will happen next.”

What is Sergiy Stakhovsky’s record against Novak Djokovic?

Sergiy Stakhovsky, who competed from 2003 until 2022, lost all four of the matches he played against Djokovic.

Djokovic defeated the Ukrainian at the 2009 French Open, in Rotterdam in 2010, in Dubai in 2012 and in Doha in 2015.

What is Alexander Zverev’s Grand Slam record?

Zverev, the current world No 3, is widely regarded as being one of the best players in tennis history not to win a Grand Slam title.

The German holds a 113-39 (74%) record from his 39 appearances at Grand Slam events, and he is a three-time runner-up at majors having lost finals at the 2020 US Open, the 2024 French Open and the 2025 Australian Open.

The 28-year-old has fallen at the semi-final stage at majors on a further six occasions, while he has also lost in six quarter-finals.

