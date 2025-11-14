Tennis great Justine Henin has shared her thoughts on Novak Djokovic’s prospects of winning another Grand Slam title heading into the 2026 season.

Djokovic has not won a Grand Slam title since securing his record-extending 24th major at the 2023 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have each won four of the eight majors played since Djokovic’s most recent triumph.

Justine Henin addresses Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam quest

Justine Henin thinks that an injury or a surprise could be all it takes for Novak Djokovic to win a 25th Grand Slam title

The Belgian feels it will be “complicated” for Djokovic to secure a major if he has to overcome both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

The seven-time Grand Slam winner said Djokovic is “realistic” about his chances and that the Serb has proven he is “capable of finding joy” outside of the majors

Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four majors this season, but he was unable to win a set in any of those matches.

The 38-year-old Serbian was forced to retire after the first set of his Australian Open semi-final with Alexander Zverev before losing to Sinner at the French Open and Wimbledon and Alcaraz at the US Open.

The world No 4’s two titles in 2025 came at ATP 250 level at tournaments in Geneva and Athens.

What Justine Henin said about Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam chances

Speaking to Eurosport France, Henin suggested that Djokovic will still possess some hope in his Grand Slam quest.

“You know, sometimes all it takes is an injury, a surprise… But with both (Alcaraz and Sinner), it’s going to be complicated,” said the former world No 1 (translated from French).

“He’ll let himself be carried away by opportunities here and there. He’ll nurture hope, but ultimately he’s realistic.

“We realise that he’s also capable of finding joy elsewhere. When you see the images from Athens… it really speaks volumes about his love for the game, for the emotions, for sharing with the public.

“There was a whole story surrounding that tournament, but it shows that he’s capable of finding things outside of the Grand Slam tournaments.”

What has Novak Djokovic said about challenging Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

In his interview with Piers Morgan earlier this week, Djokovic was candid about the difficulty of overcoming Alcaraz and Sinner at this stage of his career.

“I’m aware that… my best level now and their best level now — they’re better. That’s the reality,” Djokovic said.

“I have always believed in things that are almost impossible to achieve. I do have doubts that I can win Slams against these two guys.

“But when I enter the court, I don’t care who’s across the net. I always believe I’m better and I deserve to win.”

