Novak Djokovic conceded the last few years have been tough for him.

Novak Djokovic admitted he felt as if he has had a “slap from reality in the last couple of years” as his age begins to catch up with him.

The Serbian turned 38 this year and while his place as one of the best ever is secured, he is struggling to match the level of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Those two have split the last eight grand slams, preventing Djokovic from adding a 25th to his trophy cabinet, and as they move closer to their prime, Djokovic is moving further away from his.

While he has maintained he has no plans for retirement, he has said the last few years have been a “slap from reality.”

“I believe that to some extent I am the Superman who can never injure myself, that can never be weak,” Djokovic told Piers Morgan.

“But I got a slap from reality in the last couple of years. I’m just getting to know this new chapter.

“I’m aware that [comparing] my best level now and their best level now, they’re better. That’s the reality.

“I have always believed in things that are almost impossible to achieve.

“I do have doubts that I can win Slams against these two guys. But when I enter the court, I don’t care who’s across the net.

“I always believe I’m better and I deserve to win.”

While a 25th Grand Slam looks unlikely, Djokovic has been told to find joy from other tournaments with Justine Henin pointing to his recent success in Athens as a sign that the slams are not the be-all and end-all.

“You know, sometimes all it takes is an injury, a surprise… But with both [Alcaraz and Sinner], it’s going to be complicated,” Henin told Eurosport France.

“He’ll let himself be carried away by opportunities here and there. He’ll nurture hope, but ultimately he’s realistic.

“We realise that he’s also capable of finding joy elsewhere. When you see the images from Athens… it really speaks volumes about his love for the game, for the emotions, for sharing with the public.

“There was a whole story surrounding that tournament, but it shows that he’s capable of finding things outside of the Grand Slam tournaments.”

