Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur ranking points and prize money after China Open final

Novak Djokovic captured the 2026 China Open title after Alex de Minaur was forced to retire in the final, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did the duo earn?

The great Serbian was leading 7-6(3), 0-1 when the final reached an abrupt and unfortunate conclusion, with de Minaur unable to continue due to a thigh injury.

Djokovic’s victory saw him claim a record-extending seventh China Open crown and extended his win-loss ratio at the ATP 500 event to a staggering 34-0.

The 39-year-old also defeated Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Bu Yunchaokete and Nuno Borges during an impressive run in Beijing.

World No 11 Djokovic has now won 102 ATP Tour singles titles, which puts him one behind his former rival Roger Federer. It is his first title since he won the ATP 250 in Athens in November last year.

De Minaur overcame Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Quentin Halys and Mariano Navone en route to his maiden final in the Chinese capital

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Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur’s China Open ranking points

Djokovic has secured 500 ATP ranking points for winning the China Open, while de Minaur has collected 330 points for his runner-up result.

2026 China Open ATP ranking points breakdown

First round: 0

Second round: 50

Quarter-finalists: 100

Semi-finalists: 200

Finalist: 330

Champion: 500

Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur’s China Open prize money

Djokovic has earned $764,750 in prize money for his victory, while de Minaur leaves with $411,480.

2026 China Open ATP prize money breakdown

First round: $31,895

Second round: $59,805

Quarter-finalists: $112,035

Semi-finalists: $219,92

Finalist: $411,480

Champion: $764,750

What Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur said during the trophy ceremony

Djokovic:

“I really hope you (de Minaur) can recover quickly. You’re definitely one of the most exciting players to watch on the tour, and I wish you all the best in the years to come.

“It’s been 11 years since I played here last and honestly I always have high expectation for myself, and obviously want to visualise myself with the trophy, particularly here in Beijing. I was also quite aware that reality is a little bit different.

“11 years and all these years later, it’s been quite challenging for me. Lots of ups and downs, physical and health issues.

“I was just trying to find good feeling in the court, and obviously I know when I’m feeling well and striking the ball well, I can still compete at the highest level. This week has been an evidence to that, to be honest.”

De Minaur:

“I don’t feel great. Look, first of all congrats to you (Djokovic), mate. To you and your team, it was pretty amazing as a fan of the sport to watch the tennis you produced this whole week. Wishing you nothing but the best, so well done.

“As for me, I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans that came to watch this match. I didn’t want to finish like this, so really, really sorry.

“To my team, the people that are here and the people that are back home. All the support. It’s been a great week and I’m sure there’s plenty more to come.”

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