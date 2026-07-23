Novak Djokovic has shared his opinion on a telling comment Andre Agassi made on the topic of his retirement in his upcoming documentary.

A documentary about Djokovic’s life and career titled Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 20 August.

Djokovic, who turned 39 in May, continues to amaze with his longevity, with the Serbian a finalist at the Australian Open and semi-finalist at Wimbledon this year.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1 is currently ranked seventh, and he was the world No 3 as recently as March.

Speaking during the Fanatics Fest in New York, Djokovic spoke candidly about approaching the end of his career and shared Agassi’s verdict.

“Honestly, it’s amazing for me to hear the all-time greats, and how they were approaching this process of, kind of, letting go,” said the tennis legend.

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“I’m still feeling I can compete at the highest level, and the results are there. I can still stay a little bit active here and there (smiles), but yeah, the moment is approaching. There’s no question it’s closer than ever.

“Andre Agassi is one of the all-time greats, of course. He was part of my documentary, and he said: ‘I don’t know when the end is coming for Novak, but I’m sure as hell that, when it comes, it comes fast.’

“I think he’s right. Of course, I would lie if [I said] I don’t have those thoughts. I do have them. And I don’t know if there’s a perfect way [to retire].

“There’s a category of athletes that want to leave on top, there’s a category of athletes that want to leave because their body is not listening to them, and there’s a category of athletes that just get beaten by others and they see they can’t go on. Or, it’s all of it.

“So I’m still just trying to enjoy myself competing. I’m there, and we’ll have this conversation later.”

Djokovic was coached by eight-time major winner Agassi in 2017 and 2018.

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