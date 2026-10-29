Novak Djokovic’s ATP Finals chances have increased as key rival upset at Swiss Indoors

Novak Djokovic has received a boost in his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals after a key rival was upset at the 2026 Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton have all secured their spots at the 2026 ATP Finals in Turin, leaving five qualification places up for grabs.

Jannik Sinner, who is second in the ATP Race to Turin rankings, will not play again in 2026 due to injury, which means the final qualification spot has moved down from No 8 to No 9.

Djokovic moved onto 2,890 points in the Race after his opening round victory over Ugo Humbert at the Swiss Indoors on Wednesday, which leaves him in 11th position.

The legendary Serb had already benefitted from qualification rivals Frances Tiafoe and Jakub Mensik losing their first round matches at the Vienna Open on Wednesday.

Tiafoe is eighth in the Race with 3,380 points, which puts him 490 clear of Djokovic, while Mensik is in 14th place on 2,545 points.

Djokovic’s chances of making it to Turin have now increased again after Rafael Jodar fell in the second round in Basel on Thursday.

More ATP Tour News

‘I was under attack’ – Novak Djokovic gives immediate reaction after opening win in Basel

Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz? Renowned coach picks surprise 2026 Ballon d’Or of tennis

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

World No 11 Jodar was beaten 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(5) by 31st-ranked Valentin Vacherot after he was up a break at 2-1 in the third set.

The result is significant as Jodar is ninth in the Race, which means he occupies the final qualification position.

The 20-year-old Spaniard’s exit in Switzerland leaves him with 3,209 points, which gives him a 229-point lead over Alex de Minaur in 10th and a 319-point lead over 11th-placed Djokovic.

More to follow…

READ NEXT: Juan Carlos Ferrero makes telling Carlos Alcaraz split comment: ‘I would change things about his career’

