Novak Djokovic’s potential participation in the ATP Finals has been assessed by former tennis stars John Isner and Sam Querrey, who shared differing opinions as the Serbian’s decision draws closer.

Despite a limited schedule in 2025, Djokovic was the third man to seal ATP Finals qualification this season and is still fourth in the ATP Race to Turin, only trailing Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev.

The Serbian won his 100th ATP Tour title at the Geneva Open in May and was also a beaten finalist at the Miami Open, alongside runs to the semi-final at all four Grand Slam events this season.

However, Djokovic did not play between Wimbledon and the US Open due to physical concerns, and has only played once since the final major of 2025, reaching the semi-final of the Shanghai Masters before falling to eventual champion Valentin Vacherot.

The Serbian is not in action at the Paris Masters this week, withdrawing from the final Masters 1000 event of the season for the second consecutive year — having won the title on his most recent appearance in 2023.

And all eyes are on whether the 38-year-old will take a similar approach to the ATP Finals in Turin, having also withdrawn from that event in 2024 after a run to the title in 2023.

Djokovic’s potential participation in the ATP Finals was discussed by Isner on the Nothing Major podcast, with the former world No 8 sharing his belief that the Serbian would not be in action.

“I don’t think so. I hope I am wrong,” said Isner.

“I think everyone would love to see him in Turin. The fact that he has already qualified playing the schedule that he has played this year is just completely absurd at 38 years old and it needs mentioning again.

“But I don’t think he’s playing. He didn’t play last year; he’s pulled out of Paris. So it looks like the top nine, in my estimation, are getting in.

“It would be a bit of a tough beat if you finished ninth and Novak decides to play. Last year, he didn’t, and number nine got in. I don’t think he is playing, I think he is gearing up for 2026.”

However, fellow US star and former world No 11 Querrey offered an alternate view, sharing his belief that Djokovic would head to Turin in an attempt to win a record-extending eighth title at the year-end championships.

He commented: “I think he is playing.

“Shanghai, it seemed like he was in a good mood. Maybe he goes to Turin and thinks: ‘I can beat Sinner or Alcaraz in two out of three.’ I think he is going to play, but you never know.”

The only tournament Djokovic has committed to for the remainder of 2025 is the Hellenic Championship in Athens, a new ATP 250 event replacing the tournament previously held in Belgrade.

The tournament holds huge significance for Djokovic; he and his family are now based in the Greek capital, while his brother Djordje serves as the tournament director.

Action in Athens takes place from November 2-8, meaning that, if he were to reach the final or lift the title, he would face a quick turnaround ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin.

The ATP Finals will be held from November 9-16, with Djokovic guaranteed to play within the first two days should he choose to enter the tournament.

