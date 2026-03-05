Novak Djokovic has been backed to lift the Indian Wells title by former rival John Isner, who has predicted the Serbian to be in a relaxed mood at Tennis Paradise.

World No 3 Djokovic is the third seed in the men’s singles draw this year, and after an opening-round bye, will face either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Kamil Majchrzak to start his campaign in the second round.

It will be the 38-year-old’s first tournament since the Australian Open one month ago, where the Serbian memorably stunned defending champion Jannik Sinner in a five-set semi-final, before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Djokovic pulled out of competing at the ATP 500 Qatar Open last month due to fatigue, though he appears physically and mentally ready for his upcoming Indian Wells campaign.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has so far been cutting a relaxed figure in Indian Wells and was spotted in good spirits at an LA Lakers game this past weekend.

Tennis Paradise has not been the happiest hunting ground for Djokovic in recent years, with the Serbian having failed to reach the quarter-final in his last five appearances at the Masters 1000 event.

However, the Serbian has won the tournament on five separate occasions, and could win a record-breaking sixth title this year.

Speaking on Nothing Major, former world No 8 and 2012 Indian Wells runner-up Isner revealed why he was backing Djokovic for victory.

“I am going with the GOAT,” said Isner.

Tennis News

Coco Gauff left worried as her coach is ‘stuck’ in Middle East amid ‘unnecessary’ conflict

Felix Auger-Aliassiame recalls ‘lucky’ escape from Dubai

“Give me Novak to take the title. He is there, he has been practising at UCLA. He was at the Lakers game, not a worry in the world.

“He is not worried about this event. Give me Novak, two out of three, it can be done. There’s a lot of days off in this tournament. It’s not going to be physically taxing for him.”

Isner further revealed that he was backing WTA world No 5 Jessica Pegula to capture the women’s singles title at the tournament.

He added: “Then give me Jess. I don’t think the surface is great for her, she prefers lower-bouncing, faster surfaces, but she has a lot of confidence.”

Djokovic will hope to avoid any early stumbling blocks in Indian Wells, having fallen on the wrong side of two shock results across his past two appearances at the tournament.

The Serbian returned to the event for the first time in five years in 2024, though was stunned in the third round by lucky loser Luca Nardi.

After an opening-round bye, Djokovic was then beaten in the second round of the tournament by Botic van de Zandschulp in 2025.

Potential opponents Mpetshi Perricard and Majchrzak are set to play their round-one encounter on Thursday, meaning Djokovic will likely start his men’s singles campaign on Saturday.

World No 1 Alcaraz and No 2 Sinner are the top two seeds at the Masters 1000 event, with Djokovic projected to meet Alcaraz in the semi-final.

Novak Djokovic’s projected Indian Wells pathway

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Kamil Majchrzak

Round 3: (31) Corentin Moutet

Round 4: (14) Jack Draper

Quarter-final: (7) Taylor Fritz

Semi-final: (1) Carlos Alcaraz

Final: (2) Jannik Sinner

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: ATP Indian Wells Predictions: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic stars on return to action