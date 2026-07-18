Novak Djokovic gave a revealing answer when asked to identify his “biggest competition” as he looked ahead to the 2026 US Open.

At the age of 39, Djokovic will aim to become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in tennis history at this year’s US Open, which will begin on 30 August.

The legendary Serb has won more Grand Slam titles than any other man, with his 24th and most recent major coming at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic is a four-time US Open champion, having also triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

The world No 7 was beaten by world No 1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals at Wimbledon earlier this month.

In an interview on CBS Mornings, Djokovic was asked who his biggest competition will be at the final Grand Slam of the 2026 season.

“Myself, always (smiles),” Djokovic replied.

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“US Open is one of the four Slams. It’s the most, I think, entertaining; most exciting Grand Slam. The biggest stadium in our sport: Arthur Ashe. Can’t wait.

“One of the biggest things of why I still compete is the energy of the crowd and the appreciation and respect that I’ve been getting — particularly in the last several years — around the world, is something I… cannot thank people enough. It matters a lot to me.”

Djokovic was also asked about the importance of his wife Jelena, and his children Stefan and Tara, at this stage of his career.

“My wife has been a rock, she has been so supportive. It would be very difficult to do what I do — still be able to do what I do — without her support and her keeping the household,” said Djokovic.

“And also emotionally dealing with our children, and after I leave them, and the absence, missing out on some important dates and events in their life… it’s hard. And she continues to support me to live my dream.

“But I also want to balance it out now. That’s why I don’t play as much as I used to, because I want to be the best husband, father, brother, son that I could possibly be.”

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