Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz send messages to Kei Nishikori as he retires from tennis

Kei Nishikori’s tennis career came to an end as he was defeated in straight sets by Frances Tiafoe at the Japan Open.

The American raced to a 6-4, 6-4 victory to bring the curtain down on Nisikori’s career, after a brilliant 19 years which saw him reach a Grand Slam final and peak at world No 4 in the ATP Rankings.

Nishikori had confirmed he would bow out from tennis following the culmination of the ATP 500 event in Tokyo, where he received a wildcard into the main draw.

His home tournament bid farewell to the star in style as several icons from the past and present of tennis recorded goodbye videos for the player.

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World No 3 Carlos Alcaraz: “Thank you to you for making great memories for the tour, for your fans. I consider myself a fan…Congratulations for everything you’ve done, great career and wish you all the best in your new chapter.”

While Andy Murray, who played Nishikori 11 times in his career, said: “I just want to send you a quick message to congratulate you on an amazing career…Amazing skills, phenomenal backhand, always loved competing against you on the court.”

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, sent a lengthy message to his former rival.

“We had some great battles at the Grand Slams, other tournaments, all over the world,” said the 24-time Grand Slam winner. “Your resilience and your fighting spirit to always come back after all the adversity you had with your body, injuries and everything that you faced is really commendable and admirable.

Djokovic continued: “I’m really glad you’re ending your career in your town, in your country, in front of your people. You’re definitely going to get the farewell and applause that you absolutely deserve. All the very best in retirement, Kei.”

Several other top ATP stars also followed suit, with the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Draper, and Taylor Fritz all saluting Nishikori.

It’s a testament to Nishikori’s brilliant career in tennis that so many of the best on the ATP Tour felt the need to wave goodbye.

The Japanese star claimed 12 ATP Tour titles in his career, including two championships at his home event at the Japan Open.

He won an Olympic bronze medal at the Rio Games in 2016 and reached two ATP Finals semifinals in 2014 and 2016.

At Grand Slam level, Nishikori reached the quarterfinals on multiple occasions at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon.

He fared better at the US Open, where he reached the final in 2014, as well as two other semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2016 and 2018.