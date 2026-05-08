Long-time tennis commentator and Emma Raducanu’s coach, Mark Petchey, has weighed in on Novak Djokovic’s best chance of securing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

The Serb has not lifted a major trophy since the 2023 US Open, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final. Djokovic’s current tally of 24 Grand Slam singles titles leaves him level with Margaret Court, although many of the Australian’s triumphs came before the Open Era.

Since his victory in New York, the tennis legend has reached two more Grand Slam finals.

In 2024, Djokovic battled his way to another Wimbledon final just weeks after undergoing knee surgery. However, Carlos Alcaraz proved too strong, cruising to a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory to claim his second title at SW19.

Then, in January this year, Djokovic defied expectations to beat two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals and reach the Australian Open final. Once again, though, it was the Spaniard who denied him, as Alcaraz completed the Career Grand Slam.

Petchey, who has spent more than two decades as a tennis commentator, and his podcast co-host Coco Vandeweghe, the former world No 9, shared their thoughts on Djokovic’s pursuit of a historic 25th major title.

“Novak is definitely hunting for that 25, and if anyone deserves it, it’s him, because he has gone against the greatest of all time in so many generations,” said the American.

“I think that’s not talked about, he came out at the prime of the Rafa/Roger rivalry, and then Andy for those years, Stan [Wawrinka], Delpo, you name the names that are going to be ending in the hall of fame, Novak has faced them and beaten them.

“It’s hard not to say that you then want one of the greatest players of all time to have the ultimate record of 25.

“And you can’t say that he doesn’t still have it, but the toughest part is going up against that two-headed monster, dealing with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, in the two toughest rounds of a tournament, where not only are you facing people hopefully at their peak but also the most nerve-racking moments.

“For Novak Djokovic, you’ve got to think he’s not getting up for a first-round anymore, he’s getting up for the quarters on, that’s where the juices get flowing, the adrenaline gets going, and I’m sure that’s a conversation with himself.”

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In a boost to Djokovic’s Grand Slam hopes, Alcaraz was forced to withdraw from both the Italian Open and the French Open due to a wrist injury.

The Spaniard had looked in sensational form in Monte Carlo, where he reached the final, but picked up the issue only a few weeks later.

As the defending champion at both tournaments, Alcaraz’s absence gives added opportunities to Sinner – and also to Djokovic.

As previously mentioned, Djokovic managed to defeat Sinner in Australia, but ultimately could not overcome both the Italian and the Spaniard in consecutive matches.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has won the title in Paris on three occasions and has also finished runner-up there four times.

“I’m really interested in the buzz around it [Djokovic’s search for a 25th Grand Slam],” began Petchey.

“I’m with you, I know in sport you kind of never deserve anything, you always have to earn it, but for me, if there is a time where somebody should deserve something, it‘s Novak for 25.

“I think what he’s given to the sport, particularly in the last part of his career, has been beyond anything we thought was possible.

“Clearly he thought it was possible, because he’s still achieving things that are incredible. I also wonder whether being in the mode of playing, competing here, going to Roland Garros, does he play the week before like he did last year? Maybe, it depends on how Rome goes.

“But I wonder whether he already has one eye on the grass, because this gets him back in competition mode. Then he gets back on the grass, does he have a better chance in his own mind?

“Is Carlos even going to be fit enough with the wrist injury that he has to play Wimbledon? I’m fascinated to know what he kind of feels, in terms of, where is his best chance, does it lie at Roland Garros, does it lie at Wimbledon?

“Is this all a precursor to having another big run at SW19, so there are a lot of things at play. When I look at him and I look at the longevity of all the great sports people, they add an amplified amount at the back-end of their careers, to all the players still around.”

When asked which Grand Slam Djokovic is most likely to win next, Petchey replied: “Wimbledon, I still think.”