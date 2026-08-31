Tim Henman and Marion Bartoli have expressed concern for Novak Djokovic after the legendary Serb’s body broke down in his shock 2026 US Open exit.

Djokovic was upset 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 by 49th-ranked Mariano Navone in the first round of the US Open.

The 39-year-old tennis icon was visibly suffering in the latter stages of a contest lasting four hours and 36 minutes in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 24-time major champion admitted afterwards that he is dealing with a “serious” physical issue and revealed his “whole body” collapsed.

“It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year: vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there,” Djokovic explained.

“Then my whole body starts to collapse, cramping and pain. The back just gave up in the end, and shoulder, and I couldn’t close it out.”

Djokovic added: “When it comes to match itself and the overall feeling of how I felt with my body and playing, it was really not enjoyable.

“I pretty much despised every moment that I spent on the court for that.”

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Speaking on Sky Sports, Henman discussed Djokovic’s painful US Open defeat.

“It was a tough watch. Djokovic wasn’t feeling well out on court,” said the former world No 4.

“He gave it his absolute all to find a way through the match. When he was up two sets to one with a break in the fourth, you thought he could.

“But he was vomiting on the court and didn’t have the energy. Navone kept on fighting and, with youth on his side, he ran away with the fourth and fifth set.

“His mentality and will to win is still good enough [to win titles], but when you see the physical challenges of being 39 and what his body is going through and trying to find solutions — it’s tough.

“When you hear him saying he ‘despised being out there’, that’s awful.

“I’m sure he will go away and assess things because that’s not the way we want to see Djokovic depart any tournament.”

Marion Bartoli, who won Wimbledon in 2013, described Djokovic’s struggles as “heartbreaking” and “worrying.”

“It was so sad to watch. To see him suffer that much was heartbreaking,” said the former world No 7.

“The way he was physically suffering is worrying. His health should come first, so he needs to have proper medical checks to see what happens.”

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