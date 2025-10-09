Novak Djokovic spoke bluntly about his body as he gave an update on a leg issue after his victory over Zizou Bergs saw him reach the semi-finals of the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

The world No 5 defeated 44th-ranked Bergs 6-3, 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 tournament. Djokovic is chasing his fifth title in Shanghai and his 41st Masters 1000 crown in total — both of which would see him extend his own records.

The 38-year-old will become the oldest Masters 1000 champion in history if he does go on to lift the trophy. His former rival, Roger Federer, currently holds the record, having won his final Masters title at the 2019 Miami Open at the age of 37 years and 235 days.

It has not been plain-sailing for Djokovic in Shanghai, with heat and humidity creating extremely challenging conditions at the event.

The Serbian was sick on the court during both his third round win over Yannick Hanfmann and his last 16 triumph against Jaume Munar.

In his win against Munar, Djokovic received treatment for a left leg issue that appeared to surface in the fourth game of the match.

After beating Bergs, Djokovic shut down the suggestion that his latest win was “easy” and also admitted there is “always something happening” with his body.

“Well, it might look easy for you, but I assure you it wasn’t easy. No win is easy at this level,” the 24-time major winner said in his press conference.

“Zizou Bergs has been playing some terrific tennis this tournament. I think it would be disrespectful towards him to say it was easy. It was a tough-earned victory in two sets.

“My leg was good. There’s always something happening with the body pretty much every match that I play right now. There’s some other issues that I’m trying to address day by day, and hopefully it’s going to get better as the tournament progresses.

“I have a day off to my semi-final, so that’s really good. Yeah, I’m going to come back with, of course, the right attitude and intention to win.”

Djokovic also spoke of how the support he has been receiving in China has helped him battle through his physical struggles.

“Well, it’s no secret I love playing in China,” the former world No 1 said. “I just mentioned the support of the crowd definitely makes you feel comfortable, gives you wind in your sails. When you’re on the court feeling down they lift you up.

“So that’s what’s happening basically every single match the last couple matches for me here. I’ve been struggling quite a bit with energy levels. And just every opportunity that I get, the crowd feels it, and they stand behind me.

“And then, you know, I can hear that noise and that really, that energy drives me. I’m enjoying myself. As much as I’m suffering, at the same time I’m enjoying to play in front of them.”

