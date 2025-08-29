Novak Djokovic believes a ‘divine connection’ helped him defeat 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the final of Wimbledon in 2019.

The Serb recently made an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, which has over four million subscribers on YouTube.

Djokovic, who is currently competing in 2025’s final Grand Slam, reflected on his epic five-set victory over Federer in the SW19 final six years ago, a match in which he saved two championship points before lifting the trophy for himself.

“I really don’t know how I won certain matches,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion admitted.

“I cannot explain it, even to my team after I would finish a Grand Slam final against Roger Federer in 2019 Wimbledon, when he was the far better player.

“I saved some match points and I came off the court, all the stats were going his way, but I won the match.

“I wasn’t playing well, I wasn’t feeling well. I was just struggling, scrambling, and trying to stay out there and stay alive

“I won, in the end, in one of the most epic finals in the history of tennis. I told to my parents and my team, and my wife, that I don’t know how I won this match – I have no idea.

“At the same time, I do know that, deep inside, there is a connection happening and that there is also that help.

“It’s a mix of things, sometimes there is this divine power that – if you allow it and believe it – that really helps you come out of trouble and achieve things.”

Indeed, Federer hit 15 more aces, 40 more winners, 14 more points, and four more games, but couldn’t quite get over the line to collect a 21st Grand Slam.

Djokovic was not just fighting against the Swiss legend on that Sunday, with the vast majority of the crowd strongly supporting Federer.

“To be able to transform and transmute that energy or that cheering that is against you to believe that it is for you,” he added.

“I was saying this years ago, after I played Federer in the Wimbledon final, they would cheer ‘Roger, Roger’ all the time, basically.

“So, I was convincing myself, and managed to convince myself in the second half of the match, that they were cheering ‘Novak, Novak’ that’s what I was hearing.

“My mind was playing games, but I wasn’t allow it to play games with me.

“I was using that as my own force and fuel, it is possible, you need to work on that, convincing yourself something that is different from what is reality that is actually happening.”

Djokovic was also quizzed on his retirement plans and whether he still believes that he can compete with the world’s best, including Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

“I don’t see myself fully satisfied because I have that part of me which is like, you know, I think I can still do more,” stated the former world No 1.

“But the other side of me is like, of course I am fully happy and I’m proud and in a way I can’t wait one day to reflect on everything, but while I am still in my active career, I don’t have time.

“When [Rafael] Nadal, Federer, and [Andy] Murray retired, I really feel like a part of me went with them.

“I thought, well, it’s not going to difficult for me to shift my attention in terms of who are my principle rivals, from them to someone else, but it is tough.

“I am used to these names, these guys, these faces for 20 years, and then new faces come in.

“It’s a normal evolution of our sport and it’s normal that you have new generations that are coming and dominating the tour.

“I’m expecting something which I have never experienced before, but that’s also fine.

“I’m trying to embrace this journey, but also what is very important to me – personally – and that I have expressed directly to my current rivals, the young guys, who are going to be the carriers of tennis for the next decade, is that I’m here for them to share my experience.”