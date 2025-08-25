Novak Djokovic has described Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova’s iconic Hall of Fame moment as “surprising, but wonderful” while he also extended an “invite” to the former as “when somebody challenges her, she never refuses”.

Williams and Sharapova enjoyed a fierce on-court rivalry during their playing days as they dominated women’s tennis when they were at their peaks from 1999 until 2017.

Sharapova retired in February 2020 with five majors to her name, including a Career Grand Slam as she won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, while she also spent time at No 1 in the WTA Rankings.

Williams unofficially called it a day in 2022, having won an Open Era record 23 Grand Slams – the most by a woman with Djokovic holding the overall record of 24.

They were often quite frosty during their matches, but they have mellowed in recent years and have often shared pictures online when they bumped into each other at big social gatherings.

But they took things to the next level for Sharapova’s International Hall of Fame induction over the weekend as Williams not only attended the event, but also introduced her long-time rival.

After the emotional event, during which the Russian shed tears, Williams posted on social media: “Flew to Rhode Island to induct Maria Sharapova into the Tennis Hall of Fame. From fierce rivals to real friends, when she called, I showed up. That’s what women supporting women looks like. Congrats, @MariaSharapova, forever a legend.

Sharapova later wrote: “Thank you for having my back tonight, Serena Williams. It meant the world to me.”

Djokovic was asked about the heartwarming events in Rhode Island and replied: “It was surprising, but a very nice gesture from Serena to be there for Maria.

“I mean, they had some really intense rivalry and incredible matches over the years, but they said it. They were honest. I think during their speeches, they said, you know, Serena, I think, mentioned that Maria or people would probably think about Serena as one of the last people they would be there to introduce.

“But at the same time, as she said in her speech, which I think she beautifully, eloquently explained, that people thought that they are miles apart in their differences, but they were actually very much the same in terms of they wanted the same thing and competed on the same tour for so many years.

“No, it was great. It was great. It was a wonderful moment, and I think Maria deserves it. Obviously, incredible champion and an icon off the court as well, with her brand and everything she has built over the years.”

And then came his challenge to fellow great Williams as he hopes to see her back on the court.

The American played her last match at the 2022 US Open and initially indicated that it would be her last tournament as a professional, but she has on several occasions, insisted that she has not officially retired.

Djokovic added: “And, of course, seeing Serena, you know, in any shape or form around tennis is great. You know, we miss her. And she still hasn’t officially retired, so I invite her. I challenge her because she’s such a great competitor. So when somebody challenges her, she never refuses. So I challenge Serena. Come back on a Tour next year.”