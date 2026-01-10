Novak Djokovic has long been accused of being an agitator at the top of the men’s game, but former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has claimed any such accusation directed at the Serbian is misplaced.

Djokovic has been vocal in his criticism of tennis chiefs and has backed claims for players to be handed more prize money at all levels of the game, with his decision to lead the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) evidence of his passion around this issue.

The PTPA have taken on the tennis authorities and launched a legal petition in a bid to push for more prize money at Grand Slam events, but Djokovic was not happy with the direction of the organisation and confirmed he would quit his role in the PTPA in a big announcement to start 2026.

Djokovic suggested at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia that he wants to ‘shake up tennis’ as he hinted there are plans in place that will change the current make-up of the sport, as he admitted these new developments would ‘upset a lot of people’.

“The things that are happening that I can’t openly speak about at the moment, but I feel like in the next couple of years, I feel like tennis is a sport that can be and will be transformed,” said Djokovic last October.

“I want to be part of that change and not just part of that change, but I want to be playing when we rejuvenate our sport and set the platform that is going to be there for decades to come.”

Those comments fuelled speculation that Djokovic may be open to leading a breakaway tennis tour, but former British No 1 Greg Rusedski does not believe that is a realistic prospect.

The 1997 US Open finalist also hit out at Djokovic’s critics in a passionate defence of the Serbian’s contribution to tennis in Episode 5 of his podcast, Off Court with Greg, that will be released on Monday.

“I don’t think he’s an agitator. I think he stands by his morals and his beliefs and you have to admire that,” said Rusedski.

“Look at Covid. He refused to take the jab and basically stood his ground throughout and you have to applaud him for the way he handled that situation.

“He could have cowered early on, but he stuck to what he believes and that’s why he’s such a great champion.

“The guy is nearly 39 years of age, we need to keep him in the game for as long as we can. He is the greatest of all-time, no doubt.”

Rusedski believes Djokovic will still believe he can contend for the Australian Open title this month, as the 24-time Grand Slam-winning legend chases a final major title that could complete his career.

“He is the GOAT when it comes to preparation,” added Rusedski. “Nutrition, fitness, not leaving any stone unturned.

“I always like a little bit of chocolate and too much caffeine, but Novak doesn’t allow himself anything. He is obsessive about perfection, doing whatever it takes. He is always trying to find solutions.

“Is the age thing against him. Of course it is, but I can’t wait to see what happens in Australia. You can never discount great champions.”

