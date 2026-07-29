Novak Djokovic is set to play doubles at the US Open alongside Aryna Sabalenka, as they finally make their debut as a pairing.

Djokovic is not the prolific doubles player, although he has made an exception to that rule over the last few years.

The Serbian played alongside Fernando Verdasco in Dubai in 2025 to mark the end of his career and he has already played with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2026 season.

So how is Djokovic’s all-time career record ahead of his new partnership with Sabalenka at Flushing Meadows?

Djokovic holds a negative win-loss record in doubles since making his debut in the format in 2004.

The star has won 67 matches in doubles, but he has also suffered 83 defeats. That gives him 46% win rate when he has a partner, which is shockingly low for a player of his calibre.

He has enjoyed some success in the format, however. He played doubles during Serbia’s 2010 Davis Cup winning campaign and he also reached a further four semi finals.

More Novak Djokovic

Has a brutal reality hit Novak Djokovic after his latest retirement comments?

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner decision not enough to force tennis chiefs into radical rule change

He’s also claimed a sole ATP title in doubles, which came at the Queen’s Club Championships in 2010. He paired with Jonathan Erlich and the pair lifted the title.

Djokovic has also reached two further finals in doubles, suffering losing efforts. He and Radek Stepanek lost in the final of the 2007 Adelaide International, while Djokovic and Carlos Gomez-Herrera lost in the final of the Mallorca Open.

At Masters level, Djokovic reached the semi finals of Indian Wells, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Canadian Open in the format.

Djokovic was partnered with Fabio Fognini at Indian Wells, where they were defeated by Marcelo Melo and Łukasz Kubot at the 2019 tournament.

At the 2009 Monte Carlo Masters, Djokovic and his now coach Viktor Troicki was defeated in the final four by Daniel Nestor and Nenad Zimonjić.

At the Canadian Open, which Djokovic has opted out of playing this year, the Serbian reached the semi finals with his compatriot Janko Tipsarevic, but they were beaten by Édouard Roger-Vasselin and Nestor in 2015.

At the Olympics, Djokovic and Nina Stojanović finished fourth for Serbia at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

As for the US Open, which is where Djokovic and Sabalenka will be making their debut, Djokovic has only made one appearance in the format at Flushing Meadows.

That came in 2006, when Djokovic and Jimmy Wang were knocked out in the first round by Thomas Johansson and Robert Lindstedt.

The star might not have reached the heights that he hit in singles, but Djokovic has still managed to forge a decent doubles record despite the little amount he has actually played across the year.