Novak Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the 2025 US Open, but the legendary Serb accomplished another historic feat with his third round triumph in New York.

The 38-year-old tennis icon, who is vying for a record-equalling fifth US Open men’s singles crown, earned a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 win against world No 35 Cameron Norrie in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.

Djokovic‘s victory against the 30-year-old Brit was his 93rd match win at Flushing Meadows, which moves him to within five wins of Jimmy Connors’ Open Era men’s record of 98 US Open wins.

By clinching his 192nd hard-court Grand Slam win, Djokovic has surpassed Roger Federer to become the outright record-holder for the most hard-court wins at majors after he equalled his former rival with his second round victory.

The Serb has extended his all-time Grand Slam match win record to a remarkable tally of 395.

One of Djokovic’s most impressive achievements is spending a record 428 weeks as the world No 1.

In August 2024, the 400 points Jannik Sinner earned for reaching the semi-finals of that year’s Indian Wells Masters were invalidated due to his positive doping tests. Surprisingly, though, the ATP decided not to retroactively subtract the points from Sinner’s ranking.

If Sinner’s points had been retroactively subtracted, Djokovic would have replaced the Italian in top spot for one week during August 2024, which means the Serb would have spent 429 weeks as world No 1 instead of 428.

A journalist explained this to Djokovic after his win over Norrie and asked the tennis great whether he feels the ATP should give him the extra week if a player closes in on his No 1 weeks record.

“(Smiles) Yeah, maybe. Maybe we’ll have this discussion another time, but right now, I’m okay with it. I’m okay with it. Right now, it’s fine, but honestly, I forgot about it. I didn’t even think about it,” Djokovic replied.

“But look, it’s been a great career of hunting the No 1 for me and defending the No 1 and I mean, I’ve been there longer than anyone, so one week more or less at this moment in time is not so relevant. But maybe that will change (laughs).”

On the match against Norrie, Djokovic said: “I guess coming into the match, any match, you really want to win in straight sets without any drama and just ease through, but that’s not possible.

“My team wants me to suffer on the court so I can get some more minutes spent in match play. It’s good that I get tested.

“I hadn’t played any matches since Wimbledon and it’s been for us quite a long time, five to six weeks. I’m still trying to find my groove and my rhythm on court.”

By progressing to the last 16, where he will take on Jan-Lennard Struff, Djokovic has equalled Federer’s record of 69 Grand Slam fourth round appearances.

