Leading coach Patrick Mouratoglou has claimed that Novak Djokovic was “deeply hurt” and motivated by a question he was asked during the 2026 Australian Open.

In his press conference after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals last month, Djokovic interrupted a journalist’s question and branded it “disrespectful.”

The reporter suggested the 38-year-old legend was now “chasing” Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the same way he did with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the start of his career.

Djokovic then earned an outstanding five-set victory against Sinner in the semi-finals in Melbourne before falling to Alcaraz in a four-set final.

In a LinkedIn post, Mouratoglou argued the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s win against Sinner was a “response” to his ego being “touched.”

“I hear a lot of people saying that if Novak Djokovic wins a 25th Grand Slam, he should stop,” wrote the Frenchman. “I don’t believe that for one second.

“During this Australian Open, a journalist asked Novak whether he was now chasing Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, after having chased Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Novak answered calmly: ‘I’m not chasing. I’m creating my own history.’ But that question hurt him. Deeply.

“Because seeing Novak Djokovic as someone who is chasing others, instead of being the one everyone is chasing, touches his ego. And when you touch Novak’s ego, something wakes up.

“You could see it in the semi-final against Jannik Sinner. Novak found a way. Not because he was superior tennis-wise, but because on the big points, he became Novak Djokovic again. That match was a response.

“Then came the final against Carlos Alcaraz. Novak lost. And no, it wasn’t because his tennis level is gone. The only real obstacle between Novak Djokovic and Grand Slam titles today is motivation.

“He achieved the goal of his life: becoming the greatest of all time. Once that mountain was climbed, the drive naturally dropped. If the motivation comes back tomorrow, he can still match anyone, every single time.

“Physically, of course, things are different. He doesn’t recover like he used to. But he’s fit. He can prepare. He can manage matches. He can still reach the last rounds of Grand Slams and compete.”

