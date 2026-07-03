Novak Djokovic is one of the favourites to win Wimbledon this year as he looks to claim the 25th Grand Slam of his career.

The Serbian might be closing in on 40-years-old, but many believe Djokovic’s best chance to win another major title comes on the grass of Wimbledon.

Djokovic has started the tournament well, defeating Wu Yibing and Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court and dropping just one set in the process.

Ahead of his third round match against Arthur Rinderknech, Djokovic has been spotted practicing alongside Britain’s Adam Jones, who is curently ranked outside the top 1000 of the ATP Tour rankings.

Taking to Instagram, Jones shared a picture alongside Djokovic at Aorangi Park with the caption: “Always a pleasure to strike some with the goat.”

Jones is known in the tennis community for his tongue-in-cheek take on the world of tennis and he also made the time to crack a few jokes after practicing with the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

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Alongside a video of the pair practicing together, Jones quipped: “Novak Djokovic facing the Jonesy forehand is no easy task” on social media.

Jones has made a name for himself over the years as a hitting partner for the very best on the ATP Tour and the WTA Tour.

At the Australian Open, his services were lauded as he worked alongside both Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina, both of whom claimed the singles Grand Slam titles in Melbourne.

Jones has also worked with the likes of Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic during the grass court season, the latter of which during her remarkable run to the Queen’s title.

Providing his hitting partner servies at Wimbledon is nothing new for Jones, who played alongside the likes of Alcaraz at last year’s event.

Speaking to BBC Sport at last year’s Wimbledon, Jones said: “It’s a great gig and a fun way to earn some money. The Futures tour is a rat race – the finances are absolutely brutal.

“If you lose in qualifying you get no money. A couple of weeks ago I won $37 after losing in singles quallies and then lost first round doubles – the minimum for a hotel was $150 a night.

“You’re losing money every single week. When people see you’re a tennis player and see you’re at Wimbledon, they think you have loads of money and live a luxurious life. You don’t – it’s the complete opposite.”

With Jones proving he is undoubtedly a lucky charm to many of the top talents on the ATP Tour and WTA Tour, he has become one of the most sought-after hitting partners in tennis.