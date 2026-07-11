Novak Djokovic was comprehensively beaten in the Wimbledon semi final by Jannik Sinner.

The two players were the overwhelming favourites to lift the title at the start of the week, but they were drawn in the same half of the draw.

As a result, they met in the final four and Sinner produced an outstanding display to dispatch the 24-time Grand Slam champion at the semi-final stage for the second consecutive year.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was magnanimous in defeat, although Djokovic did find fault with the media in his post-match press conference.

In the Serbian section of his post-match press conference, Djokovic revealed he is feeling the pressure from the media when it comes to claiming a 25th major title.

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“Winning another Grand Slam is not the ultimate and obligatory goal. It is crucial for you to know that many people pressure me, people who are close to me, and also the media,” he said.

“I understand that people truly want me to win that 25th Grand Slam, and I want it too, but that is not the ultimate goal. Let’s put things into perspective.

“It starts to bother me a bit because, in a way, I feel that I am not enough for myself, and then others impose an additional burden on me,” he continued after falling short at the semi-final stage for the fifth time in the last eight Grand Slams.

“As if 24 Grand Slams were not enough and only 25 would suffice; as if 100 titles were not sufficient and they had to be 110; as if 400 weeks as number one were inadequate and had to be 1,000.”

Djokovic also revealed he would like to play Wimbledon again next year, although he did not offer official confirmation. At the age of 39, however, he still shows no signs of hanging up his racket just yet.

It is currently unclear where Djokovic will play next, although an upcoming appearance at the 2026 US Open is almost definite. After last year’s Wimbledon, Djokovic decided to skip the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open to prepare for the US Open.

The multi-time Grand Slam champion subsequently reached the semi-finals of the Flushing Meadows event, where he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Djokovic will be looking to win the US Open for the fifth time in his career at the 2026 event, having lifted the title in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023.

The Serbian has been knocked out in the third round and the semi-final since lifting the title in 2023, with his losses coming against Alexei Popyrin and Alcaraz.