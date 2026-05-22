Novak Djokovic faces a perilous task as he takes big serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his opening match at the French Open, in a match that could be a nightmare for the Serbian legend.

Djokovic is heading into the second Grand Slam of the year horribly undercooked, as he has just one clay court match under his belt against Dino Prizmic, which he lost at the Rome Masters.

He would have been hoping to get an easy draw and work his way into the form in Paris, but home favourite Perricard is one of the unseeded players to avoid as he has a power packed game that can threaten the best.

Perricard is being coached by Greg Rusedski and the former British No 1, who revealed they have been practicing for their blockbuster opening match with a player who has locked horns with Djokovic time and again in recent years.

Daniil Medvedev has sparked back into form in recent weeks after starting the clay court season with a 6-0, 6-0 defeat against Matteo Berretinni at the Monte Carlo Masters in April and he has been giving Perricard some high quality practice at Roland Garros.

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“The practice session today was brilliant with Medvedev, best I’ve seen him play so far in the time we’ve been together, so that’s the huge positive,” said Rusedski on the latest edition of his podcast.

“What a blockbuster for an opening. It’s a little bit of a rough section in there as well too. They’ve got (Joao) Fonseca, (Dino) Prizmic, (Alex) De Minaur, (Jakub) Mensik in that little quarter.

“So I can’t wait to start up. And Joe’s in great spirits. We had a good team dinner last night, and everybody’s feeling good and positive about what’s coming up on Sunday.”

Djokovic appears to have requested a Sunday start to ensure he has a full day break in between each match in the first week, but he might struggle to get through the rounds after his limited preparation.

Rusedski went on to reveal he has been talking to Medvedev’s coach, his former rival Thomas Johansson, as he prepares for the first big test of his new partnership with Perricard.

“Medvedev practiced with Novak Djokovic recently, so we had the perfect person to practice partner,” he added.

“I know the coach, Thomas Johansson. So what coaches usually do, we usually talk to each other. So we don’t give away secrets, even on my podcast of what’s going on! But, you know, this is where friendships, relationships and you talk.”

Rusedski also paid tribute to the work Johansson is doing with Medvedev, after he remodelled the Russia’s forehand.

“Thomas is doing a great job he’s been doing with Daniil Medvedev,” added Rusedski.

“I like the change on the forehand, I like the way he’s returning better, the way he’s transitioning forward. So coaches talk to each other when they see improvements and compliment each other as well.

“It kind of is like a union of having ex-players there together. I took a little data, I watched a little bit myself, and I also spoke to Thomas as well about that session. So I’m keeping that close to my chest. That’s for Joe (Perricard) to deal with, and you’ll find out Sunday night.”

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