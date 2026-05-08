Novak Djokovic has returned to the ATP Tour at the Italian Open, but he has already vented his frustration ahead of his first match at the Masters event.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match since losing to Jack Draper in the third round of Indian Wells, as a shoulder injury kept him out of Masters events in Miami, Monte-Carlo, and Madrid.

Djokovic will play Dino Prizmic in his first match back; the Croatian rising star he knocked out of the Australian Open first round back in 2024.

Ahead of his return to the Masters format, Djokovic has criticised the new two-week events at most of the ATP 1000 tournaments on the calendar.

Speaking in his Italian Open press conference, Djokovic said: “Personally, I don’t like this new format: I preferred the old one, with one week for each Masters tournament, leaving only the Slams over two weeks.”

Djokovic is not the first player to complain about the two-week schedule, with both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner directing their ire at the new schedule.

Alcaraz claimed the one-week events were ‘better’ in 2025 while Sinner was equally critical of the controversial change to the tennis schedule.

READ MORE: Seven top ATP stars who have criticised the Masters format

“My personal view, I love the one-week events,” the Italian said. “I love it when you see that the tournament in Monaco, for example, you have for Monte Carlo, you have this one-week event, and you have the first-round matches which are incredibly good. And if one good seeded-player loses, the next match is an incredible match still, and you have the quarter-finals and you know exactly when you buy the tickets.

“You have the quarter-finals and then you have the semi-final, which is Saturday, and then you have finally Sunday. And now I lost a little bit of the view of when does actually a finalist [play], because it used to be always Sunday.

“Now, here [in Cincinnati] it’s Monday. In Toronto, it’s Wednesday or Thursday. So it’s difficult even for us players. We lose a little bit of the days of the week, I would say.”

Despite his complaints about the schedule, Djokovic is delighted to be competing in Rome again after missing last year’s event. The Serbian has won the event six times already in his glittering career.

“It’s fantastic to be back,” he said. “I couldn’t wait to compete again. I wanted to return to the Tour sooner, but unfortunately I had to wait a little longer to gradually improve my physical condition and prepare for Rome.

“It’s a city and a tournament that I truly love and where I’ve achieved great success for many years. My ultimate goal on this surface is Roland Garros, where I try to get there playing my best tennis, but I still want to do well here too, even if my expectations are lower.”

Djokovic has been drawn in the other side of the draw to Sinner, so he will fancy his chances of reaching a first Masters final since the Miami Open in 2025.