Paul McNamee has issued a strong defence of Novak Djokovic, describing the tennis great as a “lovely guy” as he also addressed the 2022 Australian Open “shocker” when the Serbian was deported from the country.

Djokovic will go down as the greatest tennis player (GOAT) in history as he has won the most Grand Slams with his 24 titles putting him two clear of Rafael Nadal with Roger Federer another two adrift in third place, and he has also spent 428 weeks at No 1 with Federer a distant second on 310.

The Serbian also leads the lists for most ATP Masters 1000 titles (40) and ATP Finals trophies (seven). In fact, he tops most of the important lists in tennis.

There is no disputing Djokovic is the most successful tennis player of all time, but he has not always received the respect he deserves with many stating Nadal and Federer are ahead of him as their GOATs.

But in an interview with Australia’s SEN, former doubles world No 1 McNamee believes the debate has been settled, saying: “I think the Olympic gold really cemented his status in terms of respect. I think there’s no issue with respect for him anymore.

“His record is the greatest and there’s no doubt about that. Most years ranked No 1, most Grand Slams… he’s only got seven Wimbledons and Roger has eight, but Novak has got the numbers overall to make him the greatest.”

Novak Djokovic News

Grand Slam winner makes surprise Novak Djokovic retirement prediction ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic defended by former British No 1 as he gives his ultimate GOAT verdict

Besides respect, Djokovic has also not always earned the affection of the tennis community when compared to Federer and Nadal, especially in Australia, Western Europe and North America but McNamee is a big fan of the 38-year-old.

“Popularity, no, not as much [in Australia]. Having said that, I’ve spent some time in the Balkans and he is so popular in that part of the world,” he said.

“It’s the complete opposite in Eastern Europe compared to the West. He is loved in that part of the world.

“I think he’s just got a little bit too much drama for the palette of the average Australian. It just rubs Aussies the wrong way.

“I know Novak personally and he’s a lovely guy, but he rubs Aussies the wrong way. I can see that. His mannerisms are not our thing, but he’s a good bloke.”

Djokovic, of course, is a 10-time Australian Open champion and he had a special relationship with the country until the controversial 2022 tournament.

Following his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Serbian was detained by the Australian Border Force for failing to meet entry requirements. His visa was cancelled, and he was held in a detention hotel while an appeal was heard.

Although he won that appeal, the then Australian minister of immigration cancelled his visa for a second time concerns over public health and order concerns. He lodged another appeal, but this time he lost and was deported.

McNamee added: “The way we treated him in COVID, kicking him out, I was ashamed. The healthiest guy on the planet, we kicked him out of the country. It was a shocker.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.