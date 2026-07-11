Novak Djokovic’s time at Wimbledon came to a halt as he was dismantled by Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The World No 1 produced his best performance at the tournament to defeat Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and earn a place in the final of Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

Djokovic was very much outclassed on Centre Court, but he remained a gentleman following the match according to eyewitnesses behind the scenes at Wimbledon.

Rennae Stubbs, who won the Wimbledon doubles title in 2001 and 2004, was backstage at Wimbledon for the aftermath of Djokovic’s semi-final with Sinner.

The Australian star, who is now part of Serena Williams’ coaching team for her comeback, said Djokovic produced a classy moment with Sinner’s team after the defeat.

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Speaking on social media, Stubbs wrote: “Just saw Novak Djokovic walk into the gym and congratulate Jannik’s entire team & Jannik again.

“The behind the scenes things you learn about players and their respect for each other is always so nice to see. Congratulations to both for a wonderful match. Jannik Sinner just too good today.”

Djokovic remained a figure of class during his post-match press conference too, where he heaped praise on Sinner’s performance.

“He was much better player on the court and was the dominant force,” said Djokovic to the press. “You just have to hand it to him and say, Congrats, well done.”

Djokovic was particularly impressed with Sinner’s serve, which was both powerful and precise throughout all three sets of the semi-final.

“You cannot attack his first serve. You can try to read it, chip it, block it, get it back in play. Very unpredictable serve, great variety, great balance, great pop,” said Djokovic about the Italian’s biggest weapon.

“He’s using his height extremely well. Also second serve very deep in the box. A lot of rotation. He can go for speed. He doesn’t make many double-faults.

“He’s just super solid. He backs it up with first aggressive shot. If you play a shorter return, you’re, again, on your back foot. It’s really tough to play him, particularly when he serves.”

After their Wimbledon meeting, Djokovic and Sinner are now locked at six wins apiece in their head-to-head record.

Djokovic’s quest for that elusive 25th Grand Slam will continue into the US Open, where he will be hoping to win the Flushing Meadows event for the fifth time in his career.

As for Sinner, he will continue on to the final of Wimbledon, where he will play Alexander Zverev in the final. He has beaten Zverev nine straight times, but they are yet to play a match together on grass.