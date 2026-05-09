Arthur Fils’ level since returning from a back injury in February has led many to believe he could become a challenger to the Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner duopoly.

The Frenchman has already won a title this year, at the Barcelona Open, and reached a further final at the Qatar Open, which he lost to Alcaraz.

Fils sits a World No. 17 and looks all but certain to join the top 10 of the rankings for the first time after the clay court swing, as he has very little points to defend.

The star is currently at the Italian Open and he was joined by an elite practice partner in Rome, as Fils played and beat Novak Djokovic in a practice set.

Fils believes brushing shoulders with Djokovic will massively help his game and he believes it could help him when it comes to challenging Sinner.

“When you see the speed at which he plays, it’s always important to play at that pace before a tournament; very few can maintain it. The more I can train with the best, the better it is for me,” said Fils about practising with Djokovic at the start of the Italian Open.

Fils believes his training sessions with Djokovic can help him when it comes to challenging Sinner at the very top of the ATP Tour.

“I need to get used to playing at this pace,” Fils said, before turning his attention to the Italian’s game.

“In the first set (against Sinner at the Madrid Open). I’m not used to it and you feel like it’s going very, very fast. Then in the second (set) when you start to get into the match a little, you think ‘Actually, I can play’.”

Fils was defeated 6-2, 6-4 by Sinner in Madrid, which was their first meeting over three years. The Frenchman lost their previous meeting in Montpellier back in 2023.

Fils and Sinner have been placed in the same section of the draw at the Italian Open, so they could meet in the fourth round of the Rome tournament.

The Frenchman will need to beat Italian qualifier Andreas Pellegrino and likely Frances Tiafoe in order to reach the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Sinner, meanwhile, begins his campaign against Sebastian Ofner. If he finds his way past the Austrian star, he will likely play Jakub Mensik in the third round.

The Italian will be champing at the bit to play Mensik, as the Czech star inflicted one of his two losses so far this season on Sinner.

Mensik stunned Sinner at the Qatar Open to pick up the victory in their very first meeting on the ATP Tour.

As for Fils, he will be hoping he can prove that he truly can hang with Sinner if they meet in the fourth round of the Italian Open.