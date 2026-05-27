Novak Djokovic was not impressed by a question that came his way in his post-match press conference after his latest win at Roland Garros.

The 24-time Grand Slam legend beat Frenchman Valentin Royer 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3 to set up an enticing third round clash against Brazilian wonderkid Joao Fonseca.

While this victory may have looked routine for Djokovic, the 39-year-old was not impressed when it was put to him that his latest win was a ‘reasonably long’ battle.

“I don’t know if I appreciate or agree with your comment that it’s reasonably long,” declared Djokovic.

“When you play a three-and-a-half-hour match on clay, it’s long and very tiring. At least, in my opinion.

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“So, yes, you know, I expended quite a bit of energy physically today (Wednesday), on a very hot day. Very difficult conditions.

“Yes, it’s obviously my fault that I didn’t win in straight sets, because I missed two match points in the third set. I was too passive on those points, and he took his chances, and he got the support from the crowd that he was looking for.

“Obviously, the momentum shifted, but I managed to recover in the fourth set. You know, it was very difficult. The score might not reflect reality. It was just a very, very tough match. I think he was playing at a very high level.

“He was incredibly fired up. You could see that from the very first point. He had a really clear idea of what he needed to do tactically.

“He’s a fighter. I’d never played him before, but I’d seen some of the matches he’d played. He’s an excellent fighter, very competitive.

“So, it’s simply a great win for me. Obviously, it’s not ideal to have spent almost four hours on the court, but yes, it’s definitely a positive thing to win.”

Djokovic also dismissed any theory that his win against Royer was routine, as he admitted that nothing is easy at this phase of his career.

“Clearly, the feelings on the court are different when you win a match, so it was a very important victory in conditions that weren’t easy for both players,” said Djokovic.

“It was very hot and I think that Valentin deserves a big round of applause for his performance today.

“It was a very difficult match, a very big challenge from the start. Credit to him for winning the third set, but I feel it was my fault because I was twice a break up and (attempted) to serve for the match.”

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Djokovic’s match against Fonseca is now set to be one of the biggest occasions at this year’s French Open, as the battle between two players from two very different generations has the potential to be one of the showpiece occasions of the tournament at Roland Garros.

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