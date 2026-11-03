Novak Djokovic took a playful swipe at his critics after beating Valentin Vacherot in a gruelling three-setter at the Paris Masters.

Djokovic was dealt a tough draw for the final Masters 1000 event of the year, with the Serbian facing off against world No 27 and Basel Open champion Vacherot in the first round.

In a tight first set, the 39-year-old just about held his own against the big-serving Vacherot and, after going up a mini-break in the tie-break, he looked to be in a strong position.

But a couple of loose points and the 27-year-old raising his game led to the former world No 14, who was regularly topping 135mph on his serve, taking the first set 7-6 (5) in 50 minutes.

The Monegasque, who served 14 aces in the first set, grabbed an early break in the second set, with Djokovic then calling for a medical timeout to receive treatment on his right shoulder at 2-1 down.

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Just when it looked like Vacherot would run away with the match, Djokovic snuck a break back and then put his nose out in front at 3-2 in the second set, as the partisan crowd tried to roar him on.

At 4-3 down, Vacherot then called for a medical timeout so he could get strapping on his left ankle and foot. Djokovic, who seemed a bit lethargic and a step slower than usual, saved multiple break points at 4-4 and then snatched the second set 7-5 to set up a decider.

Just as Djokovic’s level rose, Vacherot’s dropped, as he closed out an unlikely 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 victory in two hours and 35 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

Before the tournament, Djokovic took aim at the so-called “experts” who were weighing in on his ongoing health and physical issues. And he did that again after making it into round two.

He told Sky Sports, “For an old guy, not so bad! People think I am too old, too slow, but somehow I managed to find a way to win this kind of match. Especially the ones that go the distance. I am still there, still hanging on and giving it whatever I can. Trying to find my best level when it matters.”

Djokovic was beaten by Vacherot on his way to the Shanghai Masters title last year. For a set and a half, it looked like he would repeat that feat in the French capital but the veteran had other ideas.

The 24-time major winner heaped praise on Vacherot’s booming serve, while explaining how he was able to turn the tide in his favour.

He said, “I expected a match like this, with very few opportunities to break, especially for me. He has a tremendous serve. It’s huge, ball first and second. For like a set and a half, I had a very difficult time to read his serve.

“Even if I guessed right where he was going to serve, it was still coming at some speed, 215-225kph. It’s really hard to play someone like that; it doesn’t give you many opportunities at all, and it puts additional pressure on your service games.

“I had that first tiebreak; I missed an incredibly easy forehand volley. I don’t know what happened. I just had a brain freeze. Next thing you know, I was down a set and a break.

“He played one sloppy game to give me the break at 2-1 for him in the second, and I was back in the match. From that moment on, I felt I was more in his service games, more looks. The third set was really good, but it was very tiring physically, a lot of long rallies.”

Ahead of this match, Djokovic was on 2,900 points in the ATP Tour Race and sat 334 points behind Rafael Jodar, who is currently occupying the last qualification spot for the season-ending event in Turin.

Now, he is up to 2,940, with Jodar not far ahead on 3,234 points. Djokovic could face Alex De Minaur in the third round, with the Australian currently sitting one place ahead of him in 10th in the Race on 3,170 points.

The former world No 1 needs to reach the semi-finals in Paris at least to be in with a shot of qualifying for Turin as the ATP Finals Race heats up.

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