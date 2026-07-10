Novak Djokovic has admitted he could do nothing to halt Jannik Sinner’s march to another Wimbledon final, as he described his 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 defeat as a ‘a good old blowout’.

Sinner secured a comprehensive victory against the seven-time Wimbledon champion, with the result never in doubt as the Italian did not allow his intensity to drop first the first point to the last.

You can always tell Djokovic is eager to get his media duties out of the way quickly when he makes a quick appearance in the media theatre and just a few minutes after the last ball way struck, he was facing the media.

“Was a good old blowout (smiling). Nothing much I could do,” said Djokovic, who was forthright, pointed and considered in his comments.

“I was just half a step late in any shot. It’s very simple as that. He was just a level or more better than I was.

More Tennis News

Andre Agassi bemused by what Novak Djokovic did against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

John McEnroe suggests Wimbledon made a mistake for Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic’s semi final

“I was just not sharp enough, not reactive enough, not balanced enough to play him. That’s it. There’s not much I could do on the court.

“I was okay, feeling physically fine. Maybe not the freshest, obviously, like at the beginning of the tournament, but I was physically all right.

“He was a much better player on the court and was the dominant force. You just have to hand it to him and say, Congrats, well done.”

Djokovic was in no mood for what he considered to be ridiculous questions and when it was put to him that he looked more competitive in 2025 than he had this year, he offered up an abrupt response.

“You are wrong,” he snapped back. “I just said you’re wrong. I don’t agree with your opinion. I’m always competitive. Always give my best.

“Under the circumstances, sometimes it looks from outside more, sometimes less. Only I know what I go through internally and what it takes to be able to still play at this level. Of course, I’m disappointed.

“Of course, I wanted to win Wimbledon. That’s the reason why I’m still pushing myself so hard. But I just lost to a better player. I have to accept it.

“Obviously tough one. Once you get out of the court, it’s tough one to kind of accept. But it is what it is.

“I’m not upset with myself. I don’t think I’ve done too much wrong. I was just a level or two worse than he is. I mean, he was playing so solid from all ends.

“I mean, serve, very difficult to read his serve, incredible weapon has become last couple years since he changed his technique. Of course, he’s as solid as anyone from back of the court. That’s it.”

He added his belief has been boosted after his Wimbledon run, especially after his epic win against No 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“I’m proud of what I achieved three nights ago. Felix is No 3 or 4 in the world. Proven to myself and others that I can still play at the highest level, and I have. I reached the last four of Wimbledon. Losing in straight sets against the best player in the world, okay. It is what it is.

“It’s the reality you have to accept. But the tournament was positive in terms of the attitude on the court, the fighting spirit, the dedication. I mean, it’s still there.”

READ NEXT: Andy Murray’s candid confession as he is asked about Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic