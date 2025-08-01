Novak Djokovic joined a host of big names on the ATP Tour by opting out of playing at this week’s ATP 1000 tournament in Toronto and instead he has followed in the footsteps of a long list of celebrity A-listers by taking a vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Images have emerged of Djokovic, his wife and children having fun at the Nammos resort, which has attracted some major celebrity visitors in recent years.

Temperatures have been soaring in Greece in recent days, with Nammos the perfect retreat for Djokovic to unwind after he was beaten in the Wimbledon semi-finals by world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Beyonce and Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner and Lewis Hamilton are among the star names that have visited Nammos resort, with Djokovic lapping up the sun on the sandy beaches.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has released a brilliant viral social media video on his fast-growing TikTok account.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has over 500,000 followers on his TikTok account, which adds to a vast social media audience that includes over 9 million on X and an impressive 16m on Instagram.

Djokovic has yet to confirm when he will return to action and it seems he has taken an extended time away from the court after his loss against Sinner at Wimbledon.

The Serbian admitted he was in pain during that match after suffering a nasty fall in his quarter-final win against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli.

“Honestly, wasn’t really a pleasant feeling on the court,” said Djokovic after the Sinner defeat.

“I don’t want to talk, in details, about my injury and just whine about not managing to play my best. I want to congratulate Jannik for another great performance. That’s it. He’s in the finals. He was too strong.

“I do feel, yeah, disappointed that I just wasn’t able to move as well as I thought or hoped that I would.

“I don’t think it’s bad fortune. It’s just age, the wear and tear of the body. As much as I’m taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, last year and a half, like never before, to be honest.

“It’s tough for me to accept that because I feel like when I’m fresh, when I’m fit, I can still play really good tennis. I’ve proven that this year. But yeah, I guess playing best-of-five, particularly this year, has been a real struggle for me physically. The longer the tournament goes, yeah, the worse the condition gets.

“I reach the final stages, I reach the semis of every slam this year, but I have to play Sinner or Alcaraz. These guys are fit, young, sharp. I feel like I’m going into the match with tank half empty. It’s just not possible to win a match like that.

“It is what it is, you know? It’s one of these things I accept and embrace in some way, deal with the reality the way it is, and try to make the most out of it, I guess.”

