Novak Djokovic gets brutally honest about his relationship with Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic expressed the respect he has for Roger Federer as he spoke candidly about his relationship with his former rival.

World No 12 Djokovic is competing this week at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, where he is making his first appearance since 2011.

The Serbian defeated Federer in the final at the 2009 Swiss Indoors to secure his only title at the ATP 500 tournament.

Federer then overcame Djokovic in the 2010 Basel championship match in the pair’s only other encounter at the event.

Djokovic and Federer played 50 times in a rivalry spanning from 2006 to 2020, with the latter holding a 27-23 head-to-head edge.

In his pre-tournament press conference in Basel, Djokovic was asked how his relationship with Federer has evolved over the years.

“Well, I mean, to be honest, it was almost always strictly professional,” the 39-year-old said.

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“I always had incredible respect, and still do, for Roger. I congratulate him for the Hall of Fame, as well. If there is anybody that deserves that, it’s him (smiles).

“But we never had any kind of off-court relationship. It was really always: rivals. And that’s what it is, really.

“But my respect and admiration for what he has done… not only for himself but for the sport; he has contributed so much to the sport I’m part of.

“He has paved the way for all of us younger players, so I’m very grateful for that.”

Djokovic spoke to Serbian website Sportal about his return to the Swiss Indoors.

“I didn’t play Basel for a long time,” he said.

“The schedule changed, they moved the tournament in Saudi Arabia that I was supposed to play, so that week was free.

“I’m playing well, I’m feeling good. Of course, it’s not the way we want it yet, but at a competitive level.”

The 24-time Grand Slam winner also confirmed he will be playing the 2027 Australian Open.

“For the next season, I know for sure that I will be in Australia,” said the former world No 1.

“I will see if I will play a tournament before the Australian Open or not. I will decide in agreement with the team.”

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