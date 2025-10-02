Novak Djokovic has shared his thoughts on the prospect of playing Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Shanghai Masters as he addressed the challenge of trying to beat both the Italian and Carlos Alcaraz at this stage of his career.

Alcaraz and Sinner have each won four of the last eight Grand Slam tournaments since the start of 2024, and the leading duo have taken their dominance to new heights in recent months.

The pair have met in the finals at the last five tournaments where they have both played: US Open, Cincinnati, Wimbledon, French Open and Italian Open.

Djokovic reached the semi-final stage at all four Grand Slams in 2025 and lost to Sinner at both the French Open and Wimbledon before falling to Alcaraz at the US Open.

The 38-year-old legend was unable to win a set in any of these encounters, although he did beat Alcaraz in four sets in the Australian Open quarter-finals in January.

Ahead of his campaign in Shanghai, Djokovic was asked about the differences between trying to beat Alcaraz and Sinner over best-of-five sets and best-of-three sets.

“Well, I mean, the physicality is logically the biggest factor in best-of-three, rather than best-of five,” said the Serbian.

“But it’s all connected, obviously, with the mental part and the game-wise.

“If you’re physically not at your hundred percent against these guys, you know, you feel like you’re half a step slower, and that affects the whole game. It affects the whole play, the rallies, and, you know, different aspects of the encounter.”

The 24-time Grand Slam winner continued: “Of course, best-of-three, duration of the tournament of, you know, ideally seven days, but then you have most of the Masters events are played over almost two weeks.

“That’s where I feel I have a better chance, you know, to make, to win a trophy or to make a significant result.

“Other than those matches that I lost to these best two players in the world, I think I played really good tennis in Grand Slams, and reached semi-finals in each one of them. So it speaks about the level and the consistency, and so I’m pleased with that, of course.

“But at the same time, there’s a part of me that always is a winner, that, you know, wants to be the best. I’ve been fortunate to experience the greatest things in this sport across, you know, 20 years of my career.

“So it does feel, you know, not ideal, I guess, when you really are playing big matches and you’re losing against currently the best players in the world.

“But nevertheless, that’s not discouraging me to keep going. I don’t play tennis only for the sake of making results and winning trophies, there’s, you know, several other reasons why I keep going.

“One of them is obviously experiencing the love and support worldwide and still hoping to contribute by participating in the big events to the growth of the tennis overall as a sport.

“That’s what gives me motivation. It gives me also goose bumps every time I walk on the court and people call my name and cheer for me, so that’s a beautiful feeling.”

Djokovic was also asked if he would fancy his chances if he faced Sinner in Shanghai after the Italian’s run to the Beijing title.

“I would love to have a chance to play Jannik. That means that I’ll reach the semi-finals (laughing), which will be great,” said the world No 5.

“We’ll see. Obviously, I mean, he’s been winning most of the matches that we played against each other lately. We played finals last year here, it was a good match, so hopefully I get my chance again.”

Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in his opening match in Shanghai. The Serb was a runner-up to Sinner at the 2024 edition of the event.

