Novak Djokovic has commented on his rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and spoken candidly about his relationship with his fellow tennis legends.

The Serbian’s rivalries with Nadal and Federer are the two most prolific matchups in the Open Era of men’s tennis by way of number of matches contested.

Djokovic finished with a 31-29 lead against Nadal from the duo’s 60 record matches between 2006 and 2024, while he compiled a 27-23 record from his 50 meetings with Federer, which were spread between 2006 and 2020.

From Federer’s first Grand Slam win at Wimbledon in 2003 to Djokovic’s most recent at the 2023 US Open, the ‘Big Three’ secured a staggering 66 of the 81 major tournaments held. Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slams, while Nadal and Federer retired on 22 on 20 respectively.

Nadal called time on his career at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, while Federer partnered Nadal in doubles for his final match at the 2022 Laver Cup. Djokovic, 38, is still competing at the highest level.

Djokovic has explained that his rivalry with Nadal made it impossible for the pair to be friends.

“Nadal is only a year older than me, we’re both Geminis,” the 38-year-old was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“At first, we even had dinner together twice, but even with him, friendship is impossible.

Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic is a ‘unicorn’ – but is his schedule contributing to his injuries? Leading expert reveals

‘Novak Djokovic has a point,’ says ATP rival over scheduling debate

“I’ve always respected and admired him greatly. Thanks to him and to Federer, I grew and became who I am. This will unite us forever, and for that I’m very grateful.

“Nadal is part of my life; in the last 15 years, I’ve seen him more than my mother. We’ve never been friends. Between rivals, it’s impossible, but we’ve never been enemies.”

On Federer, Djokovic added: “I’ve always respected Federer; he was one of the greatest of all time.

“He had an extraordinary impact, but I’ve never been close to him.”

During the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Djokovic expressed his wish to spend time with Federer and Nadal to reflect on everything they experienced together once he retires.

“I don’t pause to reflect,” the former world No 1 admitted.

“I don’t have time. Being on the highest level on professional tennis requires a lot of dedication.

“I don’t play as much as I did before, but the weeks I don’t play, I play at home with my kids. I don’t reflect fully on everything I have been through.

“I would like to but I think that will come when I set the racquet aside and then sip Margaritas on the beach with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and just reflect on our rivalry and everything.”

READ NEXT: Paris Masters chief addresses if Alcaraz, Sinner & Djokovic will play the event amid doubts

