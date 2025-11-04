Novak Djokovic went into his match against Alejandro Tabilo aiming to avoid the prospect of losing a third straight match against a battling Chilean Alejandro Tabilo and during a tense opening set, that mission was very much on the line.

Yet after the Serbian came through a tense tie break to turn the tide of the match in his favour, Djokovic produced a second set that suggested he is fit and healthy ahead of what could be a big final two weeks of the season.

Djokovic has not played a competitive match since the Shanghai Masters, where he lost against eventual champion Valentin Vacherot, Djokovic appeared to be in physical trouble after a first set that lasted for more than an hour.

He was hunched down and appeared to be suffering as the second set got underway, but he found a second win and finished the match by winning 20 of the last 23 points to seal a 7-6(3), 6-1 win.

“It feels really at home, playing in Athens,” said Djokovic. “A few months ago, when I came here with my family, I was very excited because I have always loved Greece.

More Tennis News

Smear campaign target Novak Djokovic opens up on leaving Serbia for Greece

Novak Djokovic leaps up rankings as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev slide in our unofficial list

“Serbians love Greece, for sure. Historically, culturally, and religiously, we have a lot of things connecting us. Athens is in my heart, no question about it.

“Playing against Tabilo, who I had never won against. We played two times on clay court, this year and last year and he won both of these matches. I was more under tension before the match than some other matches and I really tried to draw the energy from the crowd.”

It is hard to know how to assess this performance from Djokovic as the physical issues that have affected his entire season were in evident at times and he appeared to be struggling to get through the opening game of the second set.

Then he turned on the style to blow away an opponent who had beaten him in their previous two meetings and the way he played at the end of the match suggested he could be ready to claim his 101st career title in Athens this week.

If he can play as he did in the final five games of this match against Tabilo, Djokovic may also be a threat if he opts to play in next week’s ATP Finals in Turin, after he qualified among the best eight players in the world for 2025 despite his limited schedule.

Djokovic’s motivation has been his biggest enemy in lower-ranked tournaments over the last two or three years, but he appears to be eager to perform this week in his adopted homeland of Greece.

Along with his wife Jelena and their two young children, Djokovic now lives in the Athens area and as the ATP 250 event he is competing in this week is owned by his family, there is no lack of desire to have a long run.

With the dangerous Tabilo cleared from his path, Djokovic should feel confident of getting to near the end of this competition and then he will have a decision to make over his physical condition and whether he is ready to play in next week’s ATP Finals in Turin.